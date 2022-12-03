A Sugar Hill family is staying with relatives after a fire destroyed their home on Friday, according to Gwinnett fire officials.
Capt. Ryan McGiboney said firefighters were called to the home on the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive at 12:54 p.m. and arrived a few minutes later to find heavy flames coming from the house. A 9-1-1 caller said the homeowner worked at night, but no one had seen him escape from the house. There were three cars parked in the home's driveway when firefighters arrived.
"Crews deployed one 1-and-three-quarters-inch handline to perform a rapid search for the homeowner," McGiboney said. "The remaining crews on the scene deployed ground ladders to search windows for victims and performed a walk-around. Due to deteriorating structural conditions, firefighters withdrew from interior operations. Incident command enacted a Personnel Accountability Report (PAR) and confirmed that all firefighters operating on the scene were safe and accounted for."
As it turned out, the homeowner and his wife were outside the home and crews found them standing on a sidewalk. the homeowner confirmed to fire officials that the home had been vacant when the fire broke out.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to knock out most of the flame and then used handlines to extinguish remaining hot spots.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. McGiboney said said the family that lived at the home will stay with family members while repairs are made to their house.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
