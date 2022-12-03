A Sugar Hill family is staying with relatives after a fire destroyed their home on Friday, according to Gwinnett fire officials.

Capt. Ryan McGiboney said firefighters were called to the home on the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive at 12:54 p.m. and arrived a few minutes later to find heavy flames coming from the house. A 9-1-1 caller said the homeowner worked at night, but no one had seen him escape from the house. There were three cars parked in the home's driveway when firefighters arrived.