Drivers who use Harbins Road in Dacula are going to experience a big shift on Tuesday.
No, seriously. There will literally be a shift.
Gwinnett County officials announced traffic on Harbins Road will shift Tuesday night from the current intersection at State Route 316 to the new interchange that has been planned for years. That means drivers will begin driving over 316 on a newly built bridge and using exit and entrance ramps to access the highway instead of crossing it at a four-way traffic light.
“We’re close to the finish line,” Gwinnett County Department of Transportation Deputy Director Andrew Thompson said. “We’ve been working on it for a pretty good while.”
The switch from an intersection to an interchange at Harbins Road and 316 is part of an ongoing effort by Gwinnett County and the Georgia Department of Transportation to convert 316 to a limited access roadway.
With the Harbins Road project, the county opted to take the lead itself and used 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds to do the intersection to interchange conversion, with the construction costing about $30 million. One of the reasons county officials had cited for years about why they were eager to see the Harbins project done was a desire to improve safety at that intersection.
“We partnered with the state on the State Route 316 corridor to turn our portion of it that goes through Gwinnett — the state is working on it all the way out to Athens —to convert several intersections to interchanges,” Thompson said.
“That does two things. One, it makes it much more operationally efficient and it also significantly improves safety because when you have a higher speed corridor like 316, you don’t have it directly interfacing with a local or regional roadway like that at a traffic signal.”
The shift to the new Harbins roadway and bridge will happen after rush hour ends on Tuesday to avoid adding confusion during a busy time on both Harbins Road and 316. Flaggers will be on hand to help direct drivers onto the new alignment.
The move from the intersection to an interchange also completes a construction project that began in fall 2019, but had been in the planning stages, including engineering and land and right of way acquisition, for years before that.
The new five-lane bridge will have through lanes as well as dual westbound left turn lanes and one eastbound turn lane and ramps on both side to give drivers access to the eastbound and westbound sides of 316.
A collector-distributor road with direct access to Sugarloaf Parkway, which currently ends just west of Harbins Road, has been installed as well. County officials said sidewalk, curb and gutter, retaining wall and traffic signal improvements have been done at the interchange as well.
Thompson said the interchange is not fully completed even though traffic will be moving over to the new road alignment this week, however. That’s because the old Harbins Road alignment at 316 has to be removed in order to finish the entrance and exit ramps on the east side of the new bridge.
“We’re anticipating substantial completion in probably the April time frame,” Thompson said.
The ramps on the west side of the bridge are fully built, but there is a gap of about 100 feet between where the ramps on the east side end now and the new roadway. Therefore, a short-term solution will be used to provide a connection while construction on the remainder of the ramps are completed on the east side of the bridge.
“We’ll have temporary ramp access on the east side because when we built the bridge, the bridge is roughly 30 feet above 316,” Thompson said. “We got those ramps built right up to where the existing signalized intersection is, but we’ve got to move the traffic over to the new bridge, demo the old traffic signal and then fill in that 30-foot embankment, make that last tie-in before we can fully open up the intersection.”
Additionally, a park and ride lot where commuters can park their cars and take express buses into Atlanta, will be built on the northeast side of the new Harbins Road interchange, according to Thompson. Construction on the lot may begin within the next year to a year-and-a-half, he said.
But, Gwinnett drivers shouldn’t get too comfortable with construction ending on 316 now that work on the Harbins interchange is wrapping up. Thompson said Georgia DOT will be taking the lead on two intersection to interchange conversions that are expected to begin construction on 316 in 2024.
One of those is at Hi Hope Road and the other is at Winder Highway.
Eventually, Drowning Creek Road will also be converted to an interchange as well near the entrance to the massive Rowen research community development that is planned in eastern Gwinnett.
For now, however, Thompson is just breathing a sigh of relief as work on the Harbins Road interchange winds down.
“It feels great,” he said. “This is probably the largest safety project that we’ve taken on and it feels good to finally have it complete.”
