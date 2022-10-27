2022-10-26_Hooper-Renwick Themed Library Rendering.jpg

This rendering shows what the Hooper-Renwick library branch on Neal Street in Lawrenceville will look like once it is completed. The library building will incorporate the 1951 Hooper-Renwick School facility, which can be seen in the foreground.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Theresa Bailey choked up a bit as she talked about the long road that led local officials to a ceremony in front of the old Hooper-Renwick School on Neal Street in Lawrenceville on Wednesday.

The school had been where all Black students in Gwinnett County were sent to receive their education before the desegregation of schools in the 1960s. It had served other uses in the decades following the desegregation of Gwinnett County Public Schools, but the gathering that took place on Wednesday was about the building's future — and also its past.