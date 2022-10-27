This rendering shows what the Hooper-Renwick library branch on Neal Street in Lawrenceville will look like once it is completed. The library building will incorporate the 1951 Hooper-Renwick School facility, which can be seen in the foreground.
Theresa Bailey choked up a bit as she talked about the long road that led local officials to a ceremony in front of the old Hooper-Renwick School on Neal Street in Lawrenceville on Wednesday.
The school had been where all Black students in Gwinnett County were sent to receive their education before the desegregation of schools in the 1960s. It had served other uses in the decades following the desegregation of Gwinnett County Public Schools, but the gathering that took place on Wednesday was about the building's future — and also its past.
The gathering was the groundbreaking for the Hooper-Renwick library branch, which will incorporate the 61-year-old school building and serve as a place where visitors can learn about Hooper-Renwick's history and also access books and other library materials.
"To say that we're excited is just an understatement," said Bailey, who chaired the city of Lawrenceville's Hooper-Renwick Preservation Committee. "My heart inside is pumping and doing flips ... This is both exciting and emotional for us."
The groundbreaking for what will be Gwinnett's first themed-library was the latest step in a long journey for a former school building that was facing a real possibility of being demolished seven years ago to make way for redevelopment in downtown Lawrenceville.
Alumni of the school pushed for the school building to be preserved, however, due to its historical significance to Gwinnett County's Black community. The city established the Hooper-Renwick Legacy Preservation Committee in 2016 to find a way to preserve the memory of the school.
That ultimately led to an agreement between Gwinnett County, the county's library system and the city, which owned the property, to expand the building and turn it into a new library that will commemorate the school. The committee then spent years reviewing possible layouts and plans for the conversion before finding one that preserved the school and its memory while also enabling it to serve a new educational purpose.
One theme that came up during the groundbreaking ceremony was remembering what Gwinnett County's Black students went through when schools were still segregated and coming to terms with the legacy of segregation and making sure people understand what students who went through school in that system had to deal with.
Hooper-Renwick's students did not have the newest textbooks or classroom equipment that their white counterparts in Gwinnett County schools had at the time.
"Our books were second, third and some not even existent at all," Bailey said. "Many students, when they left here, had never seen a telescope (or) biology equipment. They'd never seen anything like that before because we didn't have it here. I remember reading books and I'd be on page two or three and the next page would be seven. Pages (were) torn out. It was terrible."
But, Bailey said graduates of the school found a way to overcome those issues as they pursued their education and went on to have careers such as doctors, judges, teachers, lawyers and secret service agents.
Gwinnett County Library Board of Trustees Chairwoman Wandy Taylor said the library system does not want to let people forget about Hooper-Renwick or its students and what they went through. At the same time, she said, the library will serve as place where visitors can learn about the history of Gwinnett's Black community as a whole.
"As construction begins on this site, we on the Library Board of Trustees, the library foundation and our amazing staff will focus on memorabilia, artifacts and programming that will tell both the Hooper-Renwick story, and Gwinnett County's story," Taylor said.
"We want this new library to further highlight and celebrate our diverse community and become a space to bring all people together for much needed conversations, tough conversations, healing conversations."
Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said Hooper-Renwick is a historically important location for the city.
"Moving forward, I pray that this transformation of the Hooper-Renwick School will preserve it as a place where all are welcomed, uniting our community and building it up and making it even healthier," Still said.
As for Hooper-Renwick's future, Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said the library is expected to open around the second quarter of 2024. It will be a 25,000-square-foot facility, including the 11,400-square-foot original Hooper-Renwick School building.
She added that the artifacts which library system officials plan to collect will play a key role in the theme of the Hooper-Renwick library.
"This historic facility will highlight the laughter and the joy but also challenges and the drama that was here, but also some of the hardships that the students, the faculty and all faced through segregation and desegregation," Fosque said.
"If we've never been through segregation, and I'm younger than that era, you can only imagine some of the challenges that people went through, and we want to make sure that this is accounted for. This library will celebrate how far we've come and acknowledge the work that is still yet to be done."
