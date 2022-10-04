Stephani Tucker was in the midst of working the Georgia Two-Day Walk for Breast Cancer event that the organization she leads holds every year to raise funds for people who have breast cancer when she got news that caught her off guard last October.
A mammogram that the Dacula resident and married mother of three had received brought news that she, herself, had Stage 1B breast cancer.
“It’s pretty shocking, but here’s the thing, if I was going to get a cancer, I got diagnosed with breast cancer and I run a breast cancer organization so I was surrounded by love and support,” said Tucker, 52. “I knew all the right people to connect with and people sent me to all of the right places and all the best doctors and I was able to get second opinions.
“So, beyond the shock of ‘What do you do with cancer,’ once I figured out it was not as threatening as it could have been, it was a little bit easier to relax and just kind of follow the procedures and follow the guidelines.”
Tucker will be the keynote speaker at Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s annual Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K walk and run at Coolray Field on Oct. 15.
By participating in the event, which supports local efforts by Northside to treat people with breast cancer, she will be supporting a hospital that played a role in her own cancer story.
You see, Northside Gwinnett is where Tucker decided to undergo her cancer treatment.
“We chose location more than anything,” she said. “We knew there was some good doctors up here, and I didn’t want to have to travel far for treatment.”
Though her diagnosis was a surprise, Tucker had insight into what having breast cancer means and how to deal with it.
She has been the executive director of Peachtree Corners-based It’s The Journey for five years. The 20-year-old organization, which was founded by Randi Passoff, works to help uninsured and underinsured breast cancer patients have access to treatments and care, with the Georgia Two-Day Walk for Breast Cancer being one of its main events each year.
That work in the breast center arena proved valuable to Tucker when it came to her own approach to treatment after she was diagnosed.
“I was already surrounded by people that raise the money for us and a lot of patients and breast cancer survivors so there was a lot of guidance that came my way, which is astronomically helpful,” Tucker said. “The biggest (advice) was ‘stay ahead of the nausea’ when I was in chemotherapy.
“If somebody had not told me that, I would have probably had a rougher time with that.”
The Dacula resident said there had been some signs that something might have been wrong last year, but it did not lead her to think she might have breast cancer.
“I just had a lot of fatigue and my mammogram just showed an abnormality,” she said. “It was something that they’d been watching for awhile, but this one showed something that I guess gave them concern.”
She had a small tumor so she underwent surgery last December. There were some changes in her treatment as things went along, however.
The tumor, while caught in the early stages of cancer, wasn’t ready to give up quite so easily.
“Initially, we weren’t going to undergo chemo, but it turns out my tumor was aggressive so I did four rounds of chemotherapy and then 20 days of radiation,” Tucker said.
The radiation treatments were done in May, and Tucker said she is now in “maintenance mode.”
Tucker benefitted from her cancer being caught early, but the thing she noted is how close her doctors came to not catching it early.
That’s because the mammogram that alerted Tucker’s doctors to do a closer look almost didn’t happen.
“Amongst all the craziness of COVID and just trying to get back into the swing of things, I almost did not get my mammogram last year,” she said. “It was just a really rough time year, and had I not gone, because my tumor was aggressive, it would have been a different situation.”
The process of being treated for breast cancer did not just hit Tucker hard, however. It also weighed heavily on her husband, Brad, and their two sons and their daughter, who range in age from 11 to 21.
One point where what she was going through hit her family was when her husband had to shave her hair. It was already falling out because of her cancer treatments, so the decision was made to shave the rest off.
At times, her children cried as they watched their mother fight cancer.
“It was tough,” she said. “My husband had a very hard time because husbands want to fix their wife’s pain, so I think that was the hardest part, watching my husband and my children deal with the myths of breast cancer and the seriousness of breast cancer and just trying to figure it all out as we were going along.
“I mean I think the hardest part was shaving my head during chemotherapy, and my husband and my two sons shaved their heads.”
But, Tucker soldiered through the ordeal of treatments and is continuing her job to raise resources to help other people dealing with breast cancer.
She was busy at It’s The Journey’s annual Georgia Two-Day Walk for Breast Cancer in Atlanta this past weekend. More than 700 walkers walked 20 miles around the city on Saturday and another 10 miles on Sunday, and raised at least $830,000 with money still coming in.
Tucker did not walk the full 30 miles, but she did get some walking in over the weekend. Her 11-year-old daughter participated in the walk this year as well.
And, for the first time, Tucker participated in the events surrounding the walk, not just as an It’s The Journey employee, but as a breast cancer survivor.
“It was definitely different,” she said. “There was a definite emotional piece being surrounded by other survivors, and as soon as you get diagnosed, you’re a survivor.
“And, so that piece of it was more hugs than I’m used to and surrounded by other women who just want to hug and hold onto you and tell you that now you’re in this club that you don’t ever want to be in, but now you’re in with other survivors. I felt strong and cared for and loved and humbled.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented