When Walt Murray started working as a custodian at Buford Elementary School in 1971, he would never have guessed his career would end with a standing ovation.
Murray’s intentions when working for Buford City Schools were humble. He wanted to make enough money to buy a motorcycle. Eventually, he did: a 750 Honda, which he still has today.
“I wanted a motorcycle,” Murray said. “Then when I got the motorcycle paid (off), it was something else.”
On July 28, Murray, 82, was recognized during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Buford High School’s new Performing Arts Center. After 48 years in the school system, Murray is calling it a career. He spent one year at Buford Elementary School before moving to the middle school for nearly 30 years. The last 15-or-so years of his career have been at the Central Office of Buford City Schools.
In 1971, Murray was also working at a printing plant in Doraville. Buford provided his second income. He worked both at the plant and at Buford City Schools for 27 years. Murray was going from the plant, to the school and, finally, to bed.
Murray said he’d sometimes wouldn’t get to sleep before 4:30 or 5:30 a.m. before he had to wake up in a matter of hours.
“I didn’t realize how tired I was,” Murray said. “It felt like I was on vacation when I started working one job.”
The printing plant closed in 1998, leaving him just with his custodial duties. Murray came to find out he felt more fulfillment from his second job than he anticipated.
“I got where I enjoyed working with the people,” Murray said. “I might as well stay here as long as I can.”
He almost retired in 2004, but was pulled out. After his work at the middle school was done, he would clean up the Central Office in the evenings. He was talked into keeping his duties at the Central Office.
Murray has led a legacy of Buford educators and employees. His daughter Linda, who graduated from Buford High School, was an educator and assistant principal for 34 years at Buford.
His wife, Maebelle Murray, helped raise their three children Dennis, Linda and Deborah, while Walt was working tirelessly.
Schools in Buford started to integrate in 1969 and all schools were fully integrated by 1971, when Murray took his first custodial job. Linda was in eighth grade when she first attended an integrated school, Buford Middle School, the one her father would eventually go to work for three decades.
“As a child in the eighth grade, we didn’t face — here in Buford — a lot of opposition as the transition took place,” Linda said. “The first year it was voluntary, you could make the transition if you wanted to. The second year, it was mandatory. I think all the kinks may have been worked out somewhat that first year. By the second year, there was a little tension, but I don’t remember experiencing the tension some other places experienced.”
She and Walt also suspected that the communities themselves had felt integrated longer than Brown v. Board of Education made integration a mandate.
“The schools were real small back then, nothing like schools now,” Walt Murray said. “Everybody knew each other. The black and white got a long really good at that particular time.”
Deborah works for Buford as a testing aid for SAT testing and assisting at sports events, where she often works alongside her brother.
Murray’s son, Dennis, started working with him as a custodian in 1980. Dennis is now head custodian for Buford City Schools. He’s never worked a day without his father. He said days before Walt’s retirement that not having him around during the long hours of a custodian’s day-to-day duties will feel strange.
Dennis has been working full time as a Buford custodian since 1984. He doesn’t see himself having a career as long as his dad’s, but he admitted it will feel strange when he’s no longer by his side when the school year starts.
“It’s been interesting,” Dennis said. “You learn a lot.”
Murray moved to Buford in 1956 from Lincolnton and grew to know current Board of Education Chairman Phillip Beard. The chairman’s family owned a convenience store, where Murray said he was treated fairly. Beard was one of the men who shook Murray’s hand on stage.
Murray said he’ll keep himself busy restoring a classic Ford Mustang. He’s glad he stayed at work long enough to see Buford High School’s cathedral-like structure open.
He also counts himself lucky as one of the Buford school system’s first classified employees — non-teacher or administrator faculty — to be granted a pension.
“It makes me feel good, knowing I was around long enough to see something like this, which I never dreamed of,” Murray said. “Another thing is knowing that Dennis had a big hand in getting it ready.”