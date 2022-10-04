Attendees at the 2018 Elisha Winn Fair in Dacula watch Gwinnett Historical Society member Carol Adams weave a table runner on an old-fashioned loom in the Elisha Winn House in Dacula. This year’s fair will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Elisha Winn House.
For the 43rd year, the Gwinnett Historical Society will put the spotlight this weekend on the place where Gwinnett took its first steps as a county.
It just so happened that the spotlight took a little longer to shine this year because of weather issues. The fair had originally been scheduled for last weekend, but organizers rescheduled it at the last minute out of an abundance of caution because of the threat that weather spurred by what was left of Hurricane Ian might affect the Gwinnett area.
The 43rd Annual Elisha Winn Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Elisha Winn House in Dacula with proceeds from admission fees going to support the historical society. The fair celebrates the earliest days of Gwinnett County’s nearly 204-year history at the house where the county government was formed and its first election was held.
The event is set to include exhibitors; crafters booths; food vendors; militia re-enactors; blacksmithing, weaving and spinning demonstrations; and musical entertainment. A new attraction at the event this year will be displays of antique farm equipment in the property’s barn, which recently had lighting installed.
Tours of the Elisha Winn House and a quilt raffle will also be part of the event.
The house is located at 908 Dacula Road in Dacula.
