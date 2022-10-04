Elisha Winn Fair 2018 (copy)

Attendees at the 2018 Elisha Winn Fair in Dacula watch Gwinnett Historical Society member Carol Adams weave a table runner on an old-fashioned loom in the Elisha Winn House in Dacula. This year’s fair will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Elisha Winn House.

 File Photo

For the 43rd year, the Gwinnett Historical Society will put the spotlight this weekend on the place where Gwinnett took its first steps as a county.

It just so happened that the spotlight took a little longer to shine this year because of weather issues. The fair had originally been scheduled for last weekend, but organizers rescheduled it at the last minute out of an abundance of caution because of the threat that weather spurred by what was left of Hurricane Ian might affect the Gwinnett area.