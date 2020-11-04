The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office is about to see a huge change.
DA Danny Porter had held the office for nearly 30 years, going back to 1992. His bid to serve one more term in the office came up short on Tuesday, however, after he was defeated by his Democratic challenger Patsy Austin-Gatson.
But, the result is notable for more than just how long Porter had held the office.
Austin-Gatson, who is one of several Democrats and people of color who were ushered into office by voters on Tuesday, will make Gwinnett history as the county's first Black district attorney.
She earned 221,230 votes, or 55.81% of the votes cast in the race, according to unofficial results.
Austin-Gatson's margin of victory was 46,065 votes over Porter, who had briefly flirted with the idea of switching parties and running for one final term as a Democrat before heading off into retirement.
There were multiple backstories in the race, including the ongoing spat between Porter and soon-to-be-former Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader which resulted in the judge facing computer trespassing charges.
Another backstory was the back-and-forth between Porter and Austin-Gatson, as well as with the Solicitor General's office where Austin-Gatson works. Porter had filed a state ethics complaint against Austin-Gatson, claiming she, her husband, Travis Gatson, and former Sheriff's candidate Curtis Clemons had used county resources to campaign for office.
Austin-Gatson and Clemons have denied any wrongdoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.