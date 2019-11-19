In a recent Facebook post, the City of Duluth offer some suggestions to combat residents' potential coyote problems.
The city reported multiple sighting of coyotes in the area and provided six suggestions to keep Duluth neighborhoods safe.
• Keep garbage in a tightly sealed container.
• Remove pet food, fallen fruit and spilled seed from bird feeders from your yard.
• Keep pets in fenced in areas or on a leash at all times.
• Never feed or attempt to tame a coyote.
• If approached, frighten coyotes with loud noises.
• Keep vegetation and shrubbery trimmed to prevent coyotes from using it as shelter.