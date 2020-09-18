Longtime Gwinnett county Public Schools employee Monica Batiste was picked to be the district's new associate superintendent of human resources and talent management on Thursday.
The county's school board approved the Batiste's appointment to the position after she had been serving in the role on an interim basis since March. She has been with the district since 1996, when she was hired to be a teacher at Rockbridge Elementary School.
Batiste spent seven years at Rockbridge before entering school-level administration. She was an assistant principal at Hopkins Elementary School from 2003 until 2007, and then served as principal at Alford Elementary School until 2010.
Batiste graduated from Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Quality-Plus Leader Academy, Aspiring Principal Program as part of its first cohort.
After she left Alford, she moved on to district-wide administration in 2010 when she was picked to serve as the Director of School Staffing, a role she held until last year. She also served as the Director of Equity and Compliance from 2011 until 2013 and was named the Executive Director of School Staffing last year.
Prior to joining GCPS, Batiste was a teacher at William B. Travis Elementary School in Port Arthur, Texas from 1990 until 1996.
In addition to working in administration for GCPS, Batiste has also served as a professor in recent years. She has been an adjunct professor at the University of the Cumberlands since 2014 and an adjunct professor at Thomas University since 2017. She was also an adjunct professor at Clark Atlanta University in 2016.
Batiste earned her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education and her master’s degree in administration and supervision from McNeese State University. She also holds an educational specialist’s degree in middle grades math and science from Brenau University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Mercer University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.