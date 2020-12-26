Gwinnett Place Mall has long been a source of consternation for local officials and ridicule among some residents who have derisively called it an eye sore or a dead mall.
It has long been a goal of county leaders, business officials and the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District to see the mall area revitalized. They have often heaped criticism upon the mall’s owners, Moonbeam, for big promises that ultimately went unfulfilled.
It will now be Gwinnett County government’s turn to try and revive the site after county commissioners agreed to buy the 36-year-old mall from Moonbeam, with the exception of four anchor spaces that Moonbeam didn’t own, earlier this month.
“It’s the best Christmas gift I could ask for,” incoming county Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who will represent the mall area starting Jan. 1, said. “We know the mall is just a shell. Its days are numbered, but what they gave us is a blank slate to work with and they did it at a time where we have four years to create a vision on that campus.
“Buying Gwinnett Place Mall was a great parting gift from the prior board to the incoming board.”
There is some optimism over the news that the county is buying 39 acres of the mall site for $23 million. Officials at the CID have often gnashed their teeth when the topic of the mall and Moonbeam came up over the years and said its struggles were holding the area back.
Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino also openly called for a change in ownership from Moonbeam in 2017.
County commissioners, acting in their role as Gwinnett's Urban Redevelopment Agency, voted to buy 39.06 acres at the mall for $23 million.
Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen referred to struggles at the area’s namesake mall as a “dead mall problem” and applauded the county for purchasing the shopping center.
“To me, it’s a very bold move,” Allen said. “Across the nation, we’ve seen a lot of other communities take similar steps, follow this same model to redevelop their dead malls. So, to me, we’re now joining in that revival of success that these other communities have done.”
In a statement earlier this month, Masino said the purchase of the mall fell in line with other economic development and redevelopment efforts Gwinnett County has undertaken in recent years.
“In recent years, Gwinnett has invested in several strategic economic development projects, including the master-planned Rowen community, WaterTower, the OFS site, the Stone Mountain Tennis Center and more,” Masino said.
“I know I speak for all Gwinnett businesses when I say that we are thrilled that the revitalization of the Gwinnett Place Mall can finally begin.”
Planning for the mall’s future
On the campaign trail this year, Carden openly called for the county to buy the mall as he ran for the open District 1 commission seat.
But, now that the county will in fact be acquiring the mall, one question remains: What are the commissioners going to do with it?
Some ideas that Carden had included office space and housing, with walkability built in, but he said a plan for the area, that takes other projects in the area into consideration, must first be developed.
Northwood Ravin, for example, bought the former Sears anchor at Gwinnett Place in 2018 and is expected to redevelop it as residences so that will likely have some impact on plans for the overall mall site.
“The next step is going to have to be making some kind of comprehensive planning document and then maybe updating some other planning documents, like the trail plan for the county that may have trails that come in, or around, or adjacent to the Gwinnett Place CID area,” Carden said.
“Once we get that planning document created, then we’re going to have to go through a phase of selling it to the private sector, saying ‘Hey, this is our vision. What’s your place in it? Do you see yourself meeting our vision?’ “
Allen echoed Carden’s sentiments about the need for planning to be done to determine the mall’s future.
“I believe it will build upon many of the studies that the CID has focused on, making it a walkable, dense community that’s full of vitality and commerce,” he said.
The county and the CID have spent years trying to drum up interest in the area adjacent to the mall, including the establishment of the Venture Drive Redevelopment Overlay District by commissioners and the CID’s bid to promote what kind of redevelopment could be possible in the area.
Allen said he would like to see a walkable mixed-use development on the site.
“I remember of the heyday of the mall and that life was always part of that structure,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing that again on that site: people enjoying life.”
Carden said transit uses should be considered as part of the redevelopment plans. With the county commissioners having to take another stab at trying to address transit expansion after the defeat of a referendum on the issue in November, Carden is calling on the proposed heavy rail line that has been part of transit plans end at the mall.
It has long been proposed to end at Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
“That area is the economic engine of the county,” he said. “Its too important to this county and (commission District 1) to not have rail service, so whatever plans comes forward, you’re going to see me push for that and be very vocal about that.”
The county already owns several parcels adjacent to the mall for transit purposes.
Taking Gwinnett Place’s current tenants and uses into considerationGwinnett Place has been used as more than a shopping center, however. With its large vacant areas, it was famously used as the set for “Starcourt Mall,” which played a major role in season 3 of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”
Several other film projects have been shot in vacant spaces at the mall.
But, Gwinnett Place does still have tenants too. As of Wednesday, there were about 12 businesses or organizations that still called the mall home — and that’s not counting the three anchors: Macy’s, Mega Mart and Beauty Master which own their own spaces as well as adjacent parking areas.
The remaining tenants located inside the portion of the mall that Gwinnett County is buying are all collected in a section of Gwinnett Place located between Macy’s and Mega Mart.
Signs in the mall warn shoppers and other visitors that area between Mega Mart and the former Sears anchor — an area that includes the old food court, where a woman’s dead body was discovered in a stall in 2017 — is restricted and unauthorized access constitutes trespassing.
Carden said there is some interest from at least one of the remaining mall anchors in sticking around for whatever revitalization happens at the site.
“Macy’s, from what I understand, they are showing an interest in wanting to work with whatever that vision is that create,” he said. “So, we may not own those retail spaces, but that doesn’t mean we can’t work with them and they can’t have a place in the vision.”
