One of the Gwinnett cities that was involved in a flap over proposed costs to have the county do its property tax billing has made the decision to bring that service in-house, starting this fall.
The Lilburn City Council voted this past week to begin handling its own tax billing, rather than contracting with the Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner's Office to do it for them. It was one of eight cities that used the county to do its tax billing.
That will soon change, starting with the city property tax bills Lilburn residents receive this fall.
"We had some time to consider our options and we spoke with our financial software provider and they have a property tax billing module that actually is the same version that we will have is used by a couple of other cities in Gwinnett County currently," Assistant City Manager Jenny Simpkins said. "So, it isn't a process of really starting from scratch to configure property tax billing software that will work for the city of Lilburn.
"It's simply purchasing the property tax billing module and adding the data from the Tax Commissioner's Office to the software when it's available and printing and sending out the bills."
The move comes after controversy was sparked over a proposed contract that new Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter had put forward which included a $2 per tax parcel fee that would be paid to her for doing the tax billing, effectively creating a supplement to her salary.
That fee is on top of a separate, existing fee the cities pay to the county as reimbursement for doing the tax billing.
"We have an amazing partnership with Gwinnett County and we've done everything with Gwinnett County from building the joint City Hall-library which has been an incredibly successful shared facility for both of us ... to working together on various transportation improvement projects so we love our partnership with Gwinnett," Simpkins said.
"When we received the proposal from the new tax commissioner to do the billing and the collection for property taxes and the associated fees in 2021 and the remainder of her term, we were concerned to see the fees."
Legislation was passed in the Georgia General Assembly on the last day of its legislative session to take the negotiating power for those contracts in Fulton and Gwinnett counties away from the tax commissioner in each county and give it to their respective county commissions.
Gov. Brian Kemp has not signed that bill into law yet, however, and there is always the possibility that he could veto it.
"We felt there was still some uncertainty in the bill that is awaiting the governor's signature," Simpkins said. "We have no reason to believe it won't be signed, but we had to make a quick decision, a decision that was the best for the city of Lilburn.
"And, to ensure our success in 2021 with confidence that our financial software provider will be able to work with us to get the bills printed and distributed on time, the best decision was really a no-brainer for us."
Simpkins said the software Lilburn will use for tax billing is used by officials in Duluth, Norcross and Loganville, which already do their own tax billing.
It will cost the city about $38,000 in the first year to cover start-up costs related to training and implementation. It is expected to cost about $11,000 in subsequent years to cover maintenance costs for the system.
The fact that the software is already used by other Gwinnett cities means Lilburn officials feel comfortable that it can process the data format that the tax commissioner's office will be sending tax information in, since it is the same format for all Gwinnett cities.
The Tax Commissioner's Office already has to send that information to the city anyway when Lilburn is preparing revenue projections for budgets and millage rate estimates.
And, Simpkins said the city is confident that it can get the software installed and set up by this fall, with tax bills possible being sent out by the city sometime in late September.
"We have confirmed with our financial software vendor that they will be able to put us on a fast track, get the software installed for us and do the testing that needs to be done before the property tax bills are printed and mailed," Simpkins said. "And, they're just putting us on a fast track this year.
"Actually a lot of the training that they typically do the first year of a property tax billing process, they are going to walk us through this year to make sure everything works well for us and we have no glitches. And, once the tax bills go out this year, they are going to backtrack and give us kind of that in-depth training that typically happens in the implementation process."
Another benefit Simpkins said the city sees in using this software to do its own property tax billing is that it will allow Lilburn residents to have the ability to look up their address and pay their tax bills online.
Not every Gwinnett city that has been using the Tax Commissioner's Office for tax billing is ready to follow Lilburn's lead and bring it in house, however.
Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said his city maintains it has the option to bring its billing in house as well, but is willing to give negotiating a contract with county commissioners a try — assuming the bill allowing them to do so is signed into law — for now.
"At this point, I feel very confident that we can work out an agreement with the Board of Commissioners and those conversations are about to begin," Warbington said.
