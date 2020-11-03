Taneka Fortson hasn’t voted since she was 18, but a little voice encouraged her to head to First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville to cast her ballot on Tuesday.
That little voice belonged to her 6-year-old daughter, Journey Perry.
“She has been asking about the election and who was going to be our next president and all of the things, and so she came to me and said ‘Mom, I want to see the process of who’s going to be the next president of the United States,’” Forston said.
After a high turnout for early and absentee voting, election day began much quieter than might have been expected in Gwinnett County.
There were few reports of incidents at polling locations on Tuesday, although the location at Ferguson elementary School in Dulluth had to be briefly evacuated for a few minutes at one point after a vehicle hit a transformer near the school and caused a power failure in the area.
At the polling location at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, about two dozen people were standing in line when the polls opened at 7 a.m. Within the first hour, 55 people had cast their ballots at the polling site and voters were able to walk in, sign in and cast their ballots without much of a wait.
“I’m just out here supporting our current president and hoping to have a good victory today,” Lawrenceville resident Brin Inman, who was the first person to cast a ballot at the polling site on Tuesday, said.
“It’s a really important election today, the most important one of my lifetime.”
Gwinnett saw a huge turnout during early voting, with a turnout of nearly 60% between early voting and absentee voting by the end of Friday, with more absentee votes still coming in and processed and entered into the system, and process known as “accepting” the ballots into the state’s system.
A total of 218,960 ballots were cast during early voting alone. Another 112,735 absentee ballots have been accepted into the state system as of the end of Friday. The county issued 166,054 absentee ballots for this election.
Another issue was polling place security. Gwinnett County police announced on Monday that they had put plans in place to ensure voters were safe as they headed to the polls to cast their ballots.
State Rep. Brenda Lopez, who was a poll watcher at Ferguson Elementary School’s polling location, said there were concerns that Gwinnett in particular would be targeted by armed militia groups.
There were no reports as of mid-day Tuesday, however.
“We have not (seen that) in Gwinnett (but) that’s something we had the same concerns for,” Lopez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.