The last 13 months have been filled with challenges for Crave Pie Studio owner Briana Carson.
In October 2019, a fire at a neighboring business damaged her pie shop in downtown Duluth and she had to close the shop for repairs. It came right as one of her normally busiest times of the year, Thanksgiving, was approaching. With no shop, she couldn't fill any orders for the holiday season.
Then, as she neared being able to reopen her shop, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which more or less brought life to a standstill for small businesses owners everywhere. Even though Crave Pie's shop was able to reopen over the summer, another business that had to close because of damage from the same fire that temporarily closed Crave Pie ultimately never reopened due to COVID-19, Carson said.
"It took eight months to get back in (the shop) and we finally did, and here we are in the middle of COVID," Crave Pie's owner said.
It's because of the pandemic, and the hit small businesses took from having to close or at least considerably scale back the number of people who could be in the shops at one time, that this year's Small Business Saturday is more important than it's been in a longtime, according to Carson.
That annual spotlight for small businesses during the post-Thanksgiving period is coming up this weekend.
"It's vitally important," Carson said. "It has so much impact on our community and people are becoming more aware of that now, of how keeping their spending in the local community benefits the local community."
As a sign of how the pandemic is hitting big and small businesses, however, the National Retail Federation is projecting that shoppers are more likely to do their Christmas shopping online rather than going to a physical store as reports of rising case numbers emerges.
That is expected to not only affect Small Business Saturday, but the day before it, Black Friday, as well.
Sixty percent of shoppers who participated in a holiday planning survey by the federation said they planned to buy at least some holiday items, including gifts, online this year, continuing a trend where online shopping has surged during the pandemic. For shoppers who do decide to do at least some shopping in a store, those businesses will have to take steps to ensure safety because of the pandemic.
National Federation of Independent Business State Director Nathan Humphrey said even shopping online from a small businesses website is a way to support locally owned businesses if a person can't make it to the store in person.
"Georgia's economy was doing well until the pandemic reached us," Humphrey said. "Since then, shoppers have had to avoid crowds as much as possible. Retailers have installed plastic shields at the checkout, while restaurants have reduced capacity or limited themselves to take-out or delivery. Some businesses tried to cut their losses by closing temporarily, but some of them still haven't reopened, and some of them never will.
"That's why it's important for people to support local businesses on Small Businesses Saturday and throughout the holiday season. Small businesses aren't owned by some faceless corporation based someplace else. They're owned by and employ our families, friends, and neighbors."
Gwinnett Chamber Senior Director of Membership Services & Small Business Initiatives Cally D’Angelo added, “It is more important now than ever to support our local small businesses, the backbone of our economy. As a consumer, you can make conscious decisions that will help support our small business community and we encourage everyone to Shop Small this holiday season.”
Carson said there's a lot of uncertainty about what Small Business Saturday will look like this year, in turns of shopper turnout, because of the pandemic.
"I don't know what to expect this year," she said. "I don't know if anybody knows what to expect ... My hunch would be that we're going to have a good, strong Small Business Saturday in (Duluth) because people, the community, has really rallied around small businesses.
"If it weren't for the community understanding the importance of shopping local and shopping small, so many of us would have gone belly up."
Carson said she was fortunate that the fire that closed her shop in late 2019 forced her to make the kind of pivot small businesses had to make during the pandemic nearly six months before COVID-19 arrived in Georgia. It was not until June that she could reopen her physical shop in Duluth following eight months of repairs.
She switched to doing a "Pie It Forward" program for awhile, offering her customers a chance to buy pies that would in turn to delivered to, initially first responders, and later health care workers during the last year's holiday season and during the early days of the pandemic.
"We delivered almost 1,200 pies in the early months of the pandemic," Carson said. "That literally kept our doors open, kept our employees employed and people in the community told us how much they appreciated being able to do something.
"They couldn't go out and volunteer, so being able to do something to support a small business and show appreciation to first responders really, really resonated with people."
With the store open once again, Carson and her team at Crave Pie have been busy filling orders for Thanksgiving. The shop took online orders only for Thanksgiving pies this year.
But, perhaps the biggest testament to how Carson has persevered as a small business owner, and continued to serve her community and fellow small business owners, during the pandemic is that she opened a second business next door to Crave.
That business, Provisions On Main, opened in August and is designed as a place where local artisan food vendors products can be sold. Carson buys the products from the vendors and then turns around and sells them to customers.
She'd thought of the concept before COVID-19, but the pandemic spurred her to put it into action.
"On one hand, it's maybe a bad time to open a business in the middle of a pandemic, but on the other hand, it's a good time to open this kind of business and just shine a spotlight on the local makers," Carson said.
The vendors whose food is sold at Provisions on Main are people who normally make a living from selling their products at farmers markets and traveling around to festivals. Those are two avenues that are largely closed to these entrepreneurs because of the pandemic.
Everything from macaroni and cheese made by a vendor in Atlanta to whipped honey from a vendor in Savannah, traditional honey from a vendor in Suwanee and push pops from a vendor in Atlanta are sold in the store.
"What I'm trying to do here is give them a platform to sell (their products)," Carson said. "Having started Crave Pie as an independent food maker, I kind of have a heart for the makers. It all kind of ties in and relates and is a result of COVID."
Both Crave Pie and Provisions on Main will be open for business on Small Business Saturday, even if they have to scale back somewhat on how all out they go to make it special for shoppers.
