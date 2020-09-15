Gwinnett County got a bit of a scare earlier this week when its two-week COVID-19 case numbers went up over the weekend, but they returned to their recent downward trend Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Gwinnett’s two-week new case total was 1,542 new cases and its two-week incidence rate was 159 new cases for every 100,000 residents. That’s down from the numbers seen on Saturday as well as Monday and continues an overall trend of new case numbers declining in recent weeks.
But, health officials might have been given cause for concern as the week began.
The reason for any concern they might have had was a slight increase in two-week case numbers from Saturday to Monday. On Saturday, the county had a two-week total of 1,584 new cases and an two-week incidence rate of 163 cases for every 100,000 residents. On Monday, the two-week total was 1,597 new cases and the two-week incidence rate was 164 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Health officials and even Gov. Brian Kemp had expressed concerns before the recent holiday that it was possible to see a spike in cases afterwards. That concern, they said at the time, was driven by the fact that the state saw increases in new case numbers after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.
So far, the Labor Day bump has not materialized in the numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health, however.
Data released by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District on Tuesday showed the average age of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the county is 38 while the average age of Gwinnettians dying from the disease is 74.
Gwinnett’s overall positivity rate is 11.4% while its seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of tests over the last week that have come back positive — is 6.8%.
The three-county health district has a hospitalization rate of 10%.
To date, Gwinnett has seen a total of 26,019 COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths and 2,575 hospitalizations since the pandemic arrived in Georgia in March, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county’s overall incidence rate is 2,679.21 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Statewide, Georgia has had 296,833 reported cases, 6,398 deaths, 26,665 hospitalizations and 4,870 ICU admissions since March.
The state’s two-week new case total was 24,920 cases and its two-week incidence rate was 230 cases for every 100,000 residents as of Tuesday. Just as Gwinnett’s two-week numbers have declined from Saturday to Tuesday, the state’s numbers have declined as well.
On Saturday, the state reported a two-week total of 25,925 cases and a two-week incidence rate of 239 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Unlike Gwinnett, however, the state’s numbers did not rise from Saturday to Monday. They continued to decrease, dropping to a two-week total of 25,636 cases and a two-week incidence rate of 237 cases for every 100,000 residents.
