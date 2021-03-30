Decades ago, Jean Taylor Miller and Beverly Taylor Thompson used Rogers Bridge to drive across the Chattahoochee River from what would become Johns Creek to head into downtown Duluth.
The bridge has a special meaning to Miller and Thompson — known in the Johns Creek community as the Taylor sisters even though they no longer live in the city — because it is named for one of their ancestors. The sisters are descended from John Rogers, who operated a ferry across the river in the 1800's, before the bridge named for his family was built.
But, for Miller, 78, and Thompson, 80, the bridge was just something they needed as a part of their everyday lives.
"This was our connection to Duluth, which was the nearest town," Thompson said. "It was a very small town when we were growing up. Parsons (store) was in Duluth. It was everything, dry goods, hardware, everything was there ...
"We would come across the bridge to go shopping (and) we had friends that lived on this side of the bridge."
On Monday, Officials from Duluth, Johns Creek and Gwinnett and Fulton counties kicked off construction on the third iteration of a crossing over the river to be named for the Rogers family.
The cities and the counties are teaming up to replace the old Rogers Bridge, which has been closed to vehicle traffic since the late 1970s, with a new Rogers Bridge that will be a pedestrian walkway over the river. The project is set to cost about $8 million with Federal Highway Safety Administration grants covering a large part of the project in addition to money from the Atlanta Regional Commission.
The new bridge, which is expected to take 15 months to build and will look largely the same as the old bridge, will connect Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth with a new park that is under construction on the Johns Creek side of the river.
"Since 1978, the Chattahoochee River has essentially acted as a moat between the residents of Johns Creek and North Fulton and the residents of Duluth and Gwinnett County," Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "Now, with the (replacement) of this bridge, pedestrians, bike cyclists and joggers from all of our communities will be linked."
Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris and Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker said the project has been in the planning stages since at least the early 2000s and the fact that construction is now beginning means a lot to their respective cities.
"I think it is a long time coming and a wonderful opportunity for both of our communities," Bodker said. "I think what it means is, you know, communities tend to form naturally, organically and it's easy for those communities to forget that they have neighbors.
"And, when you have a river, it's just far enough away and unreachable that they may not feel as neighborly, and I think, for us, what this will do is bring our neighbors together."
For Harris, the project is bittersweet. While the new bridge will offer a new connection and increased walkability and bikeability for residents of Duluth, Harris recalled playing on the bridge as a young girl, after it was closed to vehicles.
"It's got a lot of different meanings," Harris said. "For the people who grew up here, this is a very sentimental project and when we do the ribbon cutting, we're really going to make it a community event. This was just isolated out here. There's nothing out here and we felt like we were kind of getting away when we came out here as teenagers and played on the bridge. So, for that, it's a sentimental thing.
"For the region, it's a phenomenal project. When you think about the four governments involved, it really was like herding cats to get four governments (together). It's not that people were being uncooperative, it's just that there was so much paperwork and financing that had to take place."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.