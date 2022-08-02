The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners’ monthly public hearing meeting for planning and zoning cases last week began at 7 p.m. as usual — but it didn’t end until shortly after 1 a.m.
County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said that’s too late to keep residents and staff away from their homes, so he’s pushing for county leaders to consider holding the Board of Commissioners monthly public hearings at 5:30 p.m. from now on.
And, Carden wants the public to weigh in whether the meetings should start earlier as well.
“I would like to suggest is that we conduct a survey/open comment via the Gwinnett County Website about adjusting our monthly public hearing to 5:30 p.m.,” Carden wrote in an email to his fellow commissioners and county staff last week. “We should let residents and other stakeholders vote on whether they would prefer to keep the meetings in the current format, or switch to a new format and timing.
“Both would be compliant with open records and transparency laws in Georgia, and arguably conducting the meetings under the alternative adjusted format would be a better way to ensure the public has access and awareness of these meetings.”
The public hearing meeting, which is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month, is the only meeting of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners that is held at night. The meeting lengths can vary depending on how many planning and zoning items are on the agenda and how many people show up to speak about those items.
Each zoning item includes 10 minutes for the applicant to make their case for approval and 10 minutes for opponents to make their case for denying the request.
There are some times where there is no opposition to a zoning request. Conversely, there are other times when there are so many opponents that both sides might be given additional time to speak.
But, Carden said the meetings often run late into the night.
“Our monthly public hearing routinely do not finish until after midnight and require interested residents, applicants presenting cases, county staff, sheriff deputies and other stakeholders to sit through a meeting the entire night when they have to go to work, school etc. the next morning,” Carden said in his email to his fellow commissioners and county staff.
Among the 11 counties in Atlanta Regional Commission footprint, Gwinnett has the latest start time for zoning public hearings.
The start times for public hearings held by county commissions in other metro Atlanta counties include 9 a.m. in Cobb County, 10 a.m. in Fulton and Rockdale counties, 5 p.m. in Fayette and Forsyth counties, 5:30 p.m. in DeKalb County, 6 p.m. in Cherokee County and 6:30 p.m. in Clayton and Henry counties. The Douglas County commission holds its meetings at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday and 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday.
“Having reviewed some information about how other counties in Georgia and specifically counties in the metro area, it’s clear that Gwinnett is an outlier as the only county of our size to start meetings at 7 p.m. and not have a consent agenda to streamline meeting,” Carden said. “Counties such as Fulton, Forsyth, Cobb or DeKalb have adjusted their meetings in a way that is potentially more transparent and accessible for county residents.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.