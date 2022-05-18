Adventure Bags and Totes to Tots are partnering to collect new backpacks and new blankets to donate to foster children served by the Georgia Department of Human Services.
There will be a drive-thru donation drop-off event hosted at the Wimberley Center, located at 163 MLK Jr. Drive in Winder, on May 21 from noon to 4 p.m.
"We encourage civic groups, church groups, individuals, families, school clubs, etc. to get involved and come out to this event and help us as we continue to serve Georgia's most vulnerable children," Adventure Bags said in a statement. "Let’s ensure that these children do not have to place their most cherished possessions into a garbage bag. Blankets can provide them comfort in unfamiliar surroundings."
Adventure Bags, Inc., and Totes to Tots, Inc., said they work collaboratively to provide backpacks to children entering the foster care system.
"Our goal is for every child entering care, to receive an empty backpack/duffle bag donated by Totes to Tots where they will place their belongings from home and in addition receive an Adventure Bag, on behalf of Adventure Bags, Inc., filled with overnight essentials and comfort items," the companies said in a statement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.