Adrienne Simmons defeated Alexis Williams in the nonpartisan race to replace Everton Blair on the Gwinnett County Board of Education on Tuesday.
With all of precincts counted, Simmons has received 54.96% of the 10,116 votes cast in the school board District 4 race, compared to 45.04% for Williams. Since Gwinnett school board races are now nonpartisan elections and will therefore not appear on the November ballot, Simmons will take the seat in January.
"In February, I declared my candidacy for Gwinnett County School Board as a champion for T.L.C. - Teachers, Learners and Community," Simmons said in a statement to supporters on Wednesday morning. "Because of you, the real work now begins. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and supporters that helped to make my victory last night a reality. Your donations, volunteer efforts, advocacy, and words of encouragement are what fueled me to keep going these last 4 months.
"I am excited to join the Board in working to ensure all students in Gwinnett County reach their full potential. Together, our community will continue to flourish and be a beacon of excellence in education."
The race is for an open seat since Blair opted to not seek re-election to the school board this year.
Simmons took an early commanding lead over Williams, but that lead narrowed as more ballots were counted as more precincts reported in — until about half of the precincts had been counted. At that point, Simmons held steady for the remainder of the night at just a hair under 55% of the votes cast in the election.
Simmons is leading in areas such as Centerville and Rockbridge, as well as the northeast and southwest parts of Snellville and Olde Town Lilburn while Williams' strongest numbers have been in the eastern Lilburn area, the Mountain Park area and portions of Snellville that are southeast of Briscoe Park and northwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Scenic Highway.
The results are unofficial until certified by the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
