Adrienne Simmons is holding onto a lead over Alexis Williams in the nonpartisan race to replace Everton Blair on the Gwinnett County Board of Education.
With 48.78% of precincts counted so far Tuesday night, Simmons has received 54.89% of the 6,254 votes cast in the school board District 4 race, compared to 45.11% for Williams. Since Gwinnett school board races are now nonpartisan elections, the winner of the runoff will take the seat in January.
The race is for an open seat since Blair opted to not seek re-election to the school board this year.
Simmons took an early commanding lead over Williams, but that lead narrowed as more ballots have been counted as more precincts have reported in.
Simmons is leading in areas such as Centerville and Rockbridge, as well as parts of Snellville and Olde Town Lilburn while Williams' strongest numbers have been in the eastern Lilburn area, the Mountain Park area and portions of of Snellville that are southeast of Briscoe Park and northwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Scenic Highway.
The results are unofficial until certified by the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections.
