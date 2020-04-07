Additional ICU and general hospital beds will be coming to Eastside Medical Center in Snellville this week to help with the COVID-19 coronavirus disease response, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.
Kemp said a "rolling start" on adding 24 ICU beds and 36 general beds this week and another "rolling start" on adding 30 ICU beds and 17 general beds by the later part of this month. It's part of the state's efforts to increase capacity at hospitals in select areas of the state as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise.
“These projects have been underway for several weeks based on modeling and epidemiological recommendations, and we are following leads on several more proposals to expand healthcare capacity as we prepare for patient surge later this month,” Kemp said.
“At every stage of decision-making, our team is consulting with public health and emergency management experts in the private and public sectors. Together, we are working around the clock to prepare for future needs in our fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia. In the days ahead, we will finalize additional projects to expand our capacity and get critically needed resources to frontline medical providers.”
Eastside spokeswoman Hope Moeck said the additional beds will be located at the hospital's main campus, which is located at 1700 Medical Way in Snellville.
"Eastside is converting existing units at our hospital to be equipped to care for additional COVID-19 patients," Moeck said.
