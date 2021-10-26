Members of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ class of 2021 outperformed their peers across Georgia the rest of the nation on the ACT, according to new numbers released by the school district.
They also outperformed GCPS’ class of 2020 on average.
GCPS’ recent graduates had an average composite score of 23.7, which is up from an average score of 23 for the class of 2020. By comparison, Georgia’s average composite score for the class of 2021 was 22.6 and the national composite score was 20.3.
“The ACT test assesses high school students’ general educational development and their ability to successfully complete college-level work,” district officials said in a statement. “The four skill areas that are covered with multiple choice tests are: English, mathematics, reading, and science. An optional writing test measures skill in planning and writing a short essay.
“ACT participation continued to be down in 2021 during the pandemic. In Gwinnett, 2,082 students participated in the ACT, down from 3,996 students in the Class of 2020.”
The ACT is one of two tests whose scores are looked at by college admissions officials when they are deciding whether to admit prospective students to their institutions. The other test is the SAT. The ACT is seen as a predictor of how well a prospective student is likely to do in their post-secondary academic career.
Like GCPS, the state composite score increased with the class of 2021. The state composite score had been 21.7 for the class of 2020. The national composite score actually decreased last year, however. The national composite score for the class of 2020 had been 20.6.
There were 12 GCPS schools that posted increases in their ACT scores, including Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Grayson, Lanier, Mountain View, Norcross, North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge, Shiloh and South Gwinnett high schools. Parkview High School and the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology posted the same scores for the class of 2021 as the class of 2020.
