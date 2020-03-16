The ACT's April 4 national test date has been moved to to June 13.
The announcement came Monday in response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from ACT in the next few days informing them of the postponement and instructions for next steps, an ACT spokesperson said.
“ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” ACT CEO Marten Roorda said.
ACT has a list of frequently asked questions on its website for students or parents who registered for the April test date.
