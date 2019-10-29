An annual report from ACT reveals a national trend of decreasing college readiness among high school graduates continued this year.
Data indicates local schools are still outperforming state and national levels, but there is a decline in average composite scores in some schools over a three-year period.
Gwinnett Count Public Schools' average scores this year were 22.4, a decrease from last year’s average of 22.6.
In Gwinnett, students who took the ACT in 2019 posted an average composite score of 22.4 out of a possible 36, out-scoring the state’s score of 21.4 and national score of 20.7. There were 4,557 GCPS students who took the test.
Nationally, 37% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2019 met at least three of the four ACT College Readiness Benchmarks (English, reading, math and science), a 1% decrease from last year. The report showed nearly as many students, 36%, did not meet any of the four benchmarks, an increase over several years.
In Georgia, students outperformed the nation on the ACT for the fourth consecutive year. The report found 49% of Georgia graduates took the ACT with a composite score average of 21.4. In 2015, 58% with an average of 21.0.
Six Gwinnett schools increased their average composite scores since the 2018 report — Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, Mountain View, Shiloh and South Gwinnett. The average composite score at Meadowcreek High School remained unchanged and the number of registered students increased.
The 2019 averages of eight schools were lower than both their 2017 and 2018 average composite scores — Archer, Berkmar, Brookwood, Collins Hill, Duluth, Lanier, Mill Creek, and North Gwinnett. Discovery, GSMST and Shiloh improved on both the 2017 score and 2018 score.
The number of students that took the test in 2019 declined from 4,722 students in 2018. Dacula, Discovery, GSMST, Gwinnett Online Campus, North Gwinnett and Phoenix high schools all saw increases in participation.