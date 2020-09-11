The cause of an explosion and fire that engulfed a pallet of acetylene-filled cylinders and damaged part of a loading dock area at a Lawrenceville business is under investigation, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the warehouse area at Averitt Express at 1156 Old Norcross Road at 7:54 p.m. on Thursday after a 9-1-1 callers reported both an explosion and a fire on the loading dock. The pallet of medium-sized cylinders was on fire and the flames were impacting the roof above the pallet.
"Hazmat responded to the scene and began the process of identifying the contents of the cylinders," Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. "Hazmat Technicians established a hot zone perimeter and worked to locate the material safety data sheets to identify the product and determine further mitigation measures.
"The chemical was determined to be acetylene. Employees were using a forklift to move a pallet of cylinders when the explosion and fire occurred."
Investigators were not immediately sure whether the cylinders had been ruptured or were leaking before the fire broke out.
Rutledge said fire attack and water supply hose lines were deployed to bring the fire under control and to limit exposure to people in the area. Hazmat technicians from the fire department also stayed on the scene to monitor the cylinders the vapors coming from them came down to minimal levels.
No workers at the business were injured by the fire. The roof above the cylinders, as well as an unknown number of cylinders, sustained extensive damage, however.
Rutledge said the fire could be seen from a distance by people in the area.
"Firefighters could see an orange glow and heavy column of smoke from a distance as they responded to the scene," he said. "Crews arrived to find an active fire on the loading dock of a large open-air commercial warehouse structure."
