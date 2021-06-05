Accreditation standards at heart of GCPS special review

These are the standards that Cognia told district leaders in April that its review team will focus on during its visit to GCPS:

• "Standard 1.4: The governing authority establishes and ensures adherence to policies that are designed to support system effectiveness."

• "Standard 1.5: The governing authority adheres to a code of ethics and functions within defined roles and responsibilities."

• "Standard 2.1: Learners have equitable opportunities to develop skills and achieve the content and learning priorities established by the system."

• "Standard 2.7: Instruction is monitored and adjusted to meet individual learners’ needs and the system’s learning expectations."

• "Standard 2.11: Educators gather, analyze, and use formative and summative data that lead to demonstrable improvement of student learning."

• "Standard 3.8: The system allocates human, material, and fiscal resources in alignment with the system’s identified needs and priorities to improve student performance and organizational effectiveness."