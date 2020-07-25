An accident on Interstate 85 north at the Interstate 985 split has created traffic backups this afternoon.
The Georgia Department of Transportation's Georgia 511 website stated there was a one-vehicle accident and two middle lanes were closed. A live streaming GDOT camera showed a vehicle being loaded onto a tow truck at 3:50 p.m.
Georgia 511 was reporting congestion from the accident site back to Old Peachtree Road.
The closed lanes reopened after the vehicle was removed
