Pulling a pair of Nike compression shorts off the clothing rack at Academy Sports and Outdoors, Norcross Police Department Sgt. Eric Butynski glanced at the price tag, then turned to 8-year-old Noa Wedderburn.
"These are $35, so you're up to $130," Butynski said, handing the shorts to the boy. "You've got about $20 more to spend."
As Wedderburn tossed the shorts into the shopping cart Butynski was pushing, the two were joined by Wedderburn's younger sister, 5-year-old Ella Wedderburn, and Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joe Buice, Ella's shopping partner.
From a few feet away, the children's mother, Meranda Bell, smiled, pleased that her children had so quickly befriended the officers.
Though the Wedderburn children formed especially close bonds with their police companions Tuesday afternoon, across Snellville's Academy Sports, 28 other local children also made friends with Gwinnett law enforcement during a shopping spree hosted by the store.
Held a week before Lilburn's National Night Out, an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, the shopping spree was intended to help families that struggle financially, while also giving children the opportunity to interact with police in a fun setting, said Academy Sports Store Director David Skates.
"This is the first time Academy has sponsored the National Night Out program on a national level, and we see (National Night Out) as a great way to help build relationships within the community," Skates said. "(The shopping) event was just another wonderful opportunity to help bring the community together with first responders and build those relationships."
National Night Out, a yearlong community-building campaign that is held the first Tuesday in August each year, is intended to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.
Tuesday's shopping spree, during which each child was allocated $150 by Academy Sports, was the perfect precursor to that, Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley said.
"If we can successfully have a positive relationship with our younger generation and start building those relationships from an early age, it'll be a success story for both them and us," Hedley said. "That's really what this and (National Night Out) is all about — capturing their attention and developing that relationship with law enforcement. We'll do that one kid at a time."
For Butynski, the shopping spree was more than just a relationship builder, though. It also served as an opportunity to give 30 local children "Christmas in July."
"I've done a similar event at Christmastime for the last five years, and I just really enjoy it," Butynski said. "I enjoy hanging out with kids, but especially when they're underprivileged kids who don't get what a lot of kids do.
"A lot of kids take for granted a pair of shorts and a shirt, but for some of these kids, a pair of shorts is literally, 'Merry Christmas.' I just like helping the kids out and seeing the smiles on their faces more than anything."
Lilburn's National Night Out starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6. It will be held at Plaza Las Americas on Pleasant Hill Road.
For more information, visit cityoflilburn.com.