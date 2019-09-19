Academy Sports + Outdoors will celebrate the grand opening of a brand new store in Buford this weekend with a display of some fancy footwork and ball handling skills by some famous visitors.
The grand opening for the store, which is located at 3720 Buford Drive, is set for 8 a.m. Saturday. The store already did a ribbon cutting as part of an MVP preview night this past weekend, and a shopping spree event for 20 youths from Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta was held Thursday night.
As part of the opening day festivities, the Harlem Globetrotters are expected to drop by for a visit at noon.
That’s far from the only special appearance or activity taking place on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters drumline and the ATL Breakers will be on hand from 10 to 11 a.m.
Master angler Darren Gallaher will also make an appearance at 10 a.m. and there will be kids fishing at that time as well. Also happening at 10 a.m., are meet-and-greets with Wolverine, Skechers, Maui Jim, Lew’s pro staff, Salt Life, Igloo and Marucci.
BriketU BBQ tips, demonstrations and free samples will be happening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In addition to the arrival of the Globetrotters at noon, a college football watch party is also expected to begin at that time, as will spin-to-win prizes which will continue until 3 p.m.
More grand opening weekend activities are scheduled for Sunday, including shirt and gift card giveaways at 9 a.m. Gallaher will make an appearance at 10 a.m., along with meet-and-greets with Skechers, Maui Jim, Lew’s pro staff, Salt Life, Igloo and Marucci and kids fishing.
BrisketU will also offer tips and demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spin-to-Win prizes will also be done from noon to 3 p.m.