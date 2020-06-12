There were so many absentee-by-mail ballots cast in Gwinnett County for this past week's primary election that elections officials expected to still be counting ballots throughout this weekend.
About 86,563 mail-in ballots are believed to have been filled out and returned in Gwinnett for the primary. County elections staff began work Friday with an estimated 55,000 ballots left to be scanned and counted.
"It will go through the weekend with us having the 55,000 remaining," elections supervisor Kristi Royston said on Friday afternoon. "Another thing we need to keep in mind for Gwinnett (is) we have a two-page ballot so even though not every voter is returning that second page, when we say 55,000 ballots, then it's really over 55,000 pages that we still have to scan."
Because of the pandemic, there was a far higher demand for absentee-by-mail ballots for the primary than there normally is for an election. A big reason for that was due to the Secretary of State's Office encouraging voting by mail, and sending applications to every voter in the state.
"After the state did their mailer, the first Monday after that, we probably got about 20,000 applications back," Royston said. "And (elections director) Lynn Ledford and I talked about it at that time that under normal circumstances, that probably would have been what we got back the whole time (for a primary)."
The processing and scanning and counting of absentee-by-mail ballots has been a slow-going process that began June 1, with ballots being opened at that time. There was an emergency rule from the state elections board that allowed counties to begin opening mail-in ballots before election day because the large volume that was expected to come in due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Absentee-by-mail ballots have to opened, and then entered into a state database, then sorted and then scanned and counted.
"We did not start scanning until the Saturday morning (before the election), so I think that would have been June 6," Royston said. "One of the reasons we did not start scanning prior to that is because we were still finishing up and certifying logic and accuracy testing that has to be done on all of the equipment and we completed that on Thursday of that week (June 4). We couldn't start scanning since we were still conducting testing."
Elections staff had two stations set up to process the mail-in ballots this past week. One was at Rhodes Jordan Park, where ballots were being counted, having page numbers documented and grouped together for scanning.
The other was at the county's elections headquarters on Grayson Highway in Lawrencville, where workers were running the ballots through scanning machines in batches of up to 50 at a time on Friday.
"That was what we were initially told would be a good thing to do when we attended training," Royston said. "Initially, they mentioned 25-50 in a batch, and again that was ballots or pages. Last week, maybe the week before, the Secretary of State — when they sent us an email about scanning — they said don't do batches larger than 100.
"But we wanted to see how it did with 50 before we started doing 100, so we've maintained 50 in a batch for now."
Royston said the processing and scanning of absentee-by-mail ballots was an all day process, beginning at 8 a.m. each day and ending at 11 p.m.
A meeting of the county's elections board that had been set for 9:30 a.m. Monday is expected to be cancelled, but the board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
But even then, certification of the election results is still nearly a week away, according to Royston.
"During the (meeting) Tuesday at 6 p.m., they'll call for the one for certification on Friday," she said.
