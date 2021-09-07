Ronald Parks is used to being the one giving out encouraging words in his role as a Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver and a volunteer for the GCPS Community Based Mentoring Program.
But Tuesday morning, it was Parks who was on the receiving end of the kind words as the Rotary Club of Gwinnett County surprised him with its 2021 Hidden Hero Award.
“On a scale of zero to 100, this is a 200!” Parks said. “I am very honored and happy to be recognized for the work that I do with Gwinnett County Public Schools.”
The club presents the award each year to a GCPS bus driver who makes a difference in the community in the following ways:
♦ Demonstrates commitment and involvement to the students and community they serve.
♦ Interacts in a professional manner with peers, students, the school and the community, resulting in inspiring others.
♦ Addresses the needs of the whole child.
♦ Provides for individual differences.
♦ Gives of himself or herself beyond what is expected of them.
♦ Demonstrates “Service Above Self” for their school and students.
Parks checks all of those boxes. He volunteers with the GCPS Community Based Mentoring Program that pairs adults with male and female students ranging from fourth-graders to seniors. Parks provides guidance, encouragement and support for them both in and out of school, Rotary officials said, meeting with his students at least once a week and calling them on Sunday to encourage them for the upcoming week.
“Ron was assigned two schools (GIVE East High School and Bridge Middle School) that can be very challenging, and oftentimes require extra effort and compassion,” Rotary officials said. “He has the unique ability to communicate effectively and efficiently.”
Parks’ mentoring also carries over to the students who ride his bus. He discusses life choices with the students and encourages them to have respect for themselves and for others.
Parents of the students on his route say that their children work hard because “they don’t want to disappoint Mr. Ron.” And Parks likes to share a message with his students as they leave the bus — telling them that he’s proud of them and looks forward to seeing them the following day.
“I’ve always had a passion for kids. I love how my position allows me to interact with the kids and talk with them,” Parks said. “I have the ability to help motivate them and turn things around.”
During his mid-day breaks, Parks works with the Safety and Training Department as a staff development instructor. GCPS officials said he brings the same passion for guiding, encouraging, and supporting to the training classroom for his fellow bus managers and monitors as he does with his mentees and bus riders.
“His body of work is just phenomenal,” Rotary Club of Gwinnett President Wayne Ellington said. “How he goes above and beyond to take care of the kids in his care.
“He has a passion and a heart to make a difference in their lives. A lot of the parents on his route are blown away by how much he cares about their kids.”
