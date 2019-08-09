A fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Duluth left 19 people, including four children, without a place to stay Thursday night, according to Gwinnett fire officials.
Capt. Tommy Rutledge said crews were called to the Bridgewater Apartment complex, which is located on the 3033 block of Ridge Brook Trail, at about 7:14 p.m. The 911 caller said the balcony was on fire and that flames were quickly spreading.
“Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke showing from the balcony of a third-floor apartment on the left side of the building,” Rutledge said. “Flames were already burning in the attic and breaking through the roof as the first fire truck deployed its fire attack and water supply hose lines.
“Additional arriving firefighters and police went door to door to evacuate the building.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation as officials try to determine what started the blaze. What is known is that the fire appears to have begun on a second-floor apartment balcony.
The flames were brought under control by 7:35 p.m., and two apartment units were heavily damaged, while another three units had heat and water damage.
Rutledge said the 19 people who lived in units in the apartment building were displaced for the night. They include 15 adults and four kids.
“The American Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary assistance for the families displaced by the fire,” Rutledge said. “The power company was not able to isolate the utility service because of the damage, resulting in the entire 12-unit building being displaced for the night.”
Rutledge stressed the importance of apartment residents having working smoke alarms and emergency plans in case a fire breaks out. He said apartment residents can get information about best safety practices by contacting the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction/Education Section at 678-518-4845 or fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.
“Firefighters stress the importance of following proper fire safety practices for anyone living in an apartment building,” Rutledge said. “Maintain working smoke alarms inside the unit and develop a home fire escape plan. Be sure to practice fire drills regularly, so you’ll know what to do if a fire breaks out.”