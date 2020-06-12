Gwinnett County elections officials believe they have more than 50,000 absentee by mail ballots left to scan and count, according to an email the county's elections supervisor sent out Thursday night.
In her email to the county's elections board, elections supervisor Kristi Royston said it is believed that Gwinnett received 86,563 mail-in absentee ballots. The majority of those, believed to be about 55,000, still need to be scanned and counted, Royston said.
Counting is expected to resume at 8 a.m. Friday. Royston did not specify when staff is expected to finish scanning ballots.
"I believe I've arrived at a pretty strong estimate of where we are with ABM," Royston said. "Everyone please remember these are unofficial and as we continue to work reports they could change."
