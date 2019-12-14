This year’s holiday travel season is expected to be unprecedented in terms of traffic volume, according to AAA.
The auto club released its holiday forecast this past week, which it developed in partnership with analytics firm INRIX, and there is one phrase the organization is using to describe it: “Record-breaking.” AAA announced 115.6 million Americans are expected to travel during this year’s holiday travel season, which is defined as the period between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1.
That predicted number is 4.3 million people higher than the actual number of people who traveled during the holiday season last year, according to AAA. It’s also the highest figure the auto club has seen since it began forecasting travel predictions in 2000.
“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel. “Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.”
The number of travelers expected to be seen in Georgia is just over 3 million, according to AAA. Those figures include people traveling by automobile, airplane, trains, buses and cruise ships.
In all, across the nation, 104.8 million Americans are expected to drive to a holiday destination this year, which AAA said is more than people than ever before. It’s also a 3.9% increase from last year.
Nationally, travel times are expected to be twice their normal time on Dec. 26 and 27.
In Atlanta, Dec. 26 is forecast to be the worst day to travel, particularly between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. AAA expects traffic will be 1.3 times worse than usual on that day.
“With kids out of school and many Americans taking extended time off for the holidays, drivers will experience only incremental delays throughout the week. Although congestion will be lighter than normal, knowing when and where major delays will likely happen will help save time and reduce stress this holiday season,” says Trevor Reed, a transportation analyst at INRIX.