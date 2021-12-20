It's getting a little cheaper to fill up a tank of gas in Georgia, even if that decline is more of a prolonged nudge than a sudden drop.
AAA announced on Monday morning that gas prices in Georgia have continued a downward trend, although they remain above $3 per gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in Georgia on Sunday was $3.12, down from $3.14 a week ago and $3.24 a month ago.
The average price nationwide was $3.30 on Sunday, down from $3.32 a week earlier and $3.41 a month ago.
But, the average price in Georgia and nationwide is way up compared to a year ago when travel was way down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The average price of a gallon of gas was $2.04 in Georgia and $2.21 nationwide just before Christmas in 2020.
AAA said the average cost of filling a 15-gallon tank of gas is $46.80, which is up $9.90 from where it was before the pandemic in January 2020, when the price for a gallon of gas was $2.46.
“Pump prices continue their descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “But its impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher before Christmas.”
AAA said that high demand, such as the demand seen at the holidays when more people are traveling, would normally lead to higher gas prices when crude oil supply is tight, but oil price fluctuations have caused gas prices to decline. The automotive club said crude oil inventories are being closely watched by market watchers, though.
The average price of a gallon of gas in metro Atlanta is $3.17, but the most expensive metro markets in the state at Brunswick ($3.21 per gallon) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.18 per gallon).
Albany has the lowest average price of any metro market in the state, however. The average price of a gallon of gas in the Albany area is $2.94.
In Gwinnett County, the lowest gas prices on Monday were $2.79 at a Costco and a Sam's Club near the Mall of Georgia and a Quick Stop on Hurricane Shoals Road and a Citgo on Gwinnett Drive in Lawrenceville, according to GasBuddy.com.
Meanwhile, the website said the highest prices in the county were $3.29 per gallon at a Texaco station on Old Suwanee Road in Buford, a BP on Duluth Highway by Sugarloaf Mills and a Citgo on Buford Highway and another Citgo on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.