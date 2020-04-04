Healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are in need of personal protective equipment — including masks, gloves and ventilators — now more than ever. Many agencies are relying on donations to meet their needs.
It’s now more important that ever for hospitals to be able to sustain their supplies of PPE, so the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine loaned Northside Hospital Gwinnett a potential solution. The Suwanee-based medical college loaned the Lawrenceville hospital a hefty piece of equipment that could help sustain its supply of PPE for the biggest surge of hospitalized patients yet to come.
PCOM provided Northside Hospital Gwinnett with a Class II Biosafety Cabinet, capable of safely decontaminating bacteria and viruses using ultraviolet waves.
"The PCOM Georgia campus community fully recognizes and appreciates the heart and soul healthcare providers and healthcare teams across Georgia are exhibiting in taking care of fellow Georgians during these most challenging of days," PCOM Chief Campus Officer Bryan Ginn said. "Their personal protection from this disease, as they fight day-to-day to help their patients, is so very important. We salute them all, and simply hope that our donation will help shield them from this devastating disease as they go about their work with dedication and resolve."
The hospital will use it to clean N95 respirators between patients. PCOM also donated most of its supply of N95 respirators, gloves, face masks, gowns, hand sanitizer and other items to several metro-Atlanta hospitals and first responders, including Northside Gwinnett, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, Emory Healthcare and WellStar Healthcare. On Thursday afternoon, the list of agencies receiving donations was still growing.
Valerie Cadet, Associate Professor of Pathology, Microbiology, Immunology and Forensic Medicine at PCOM Georgia, said the decontamination hood is typically used at PCOM for working with bio-hazardous materials in the Research Department.
Biosafety Cabinet Level 2 — as the cabinet is officially called — is a self-contained unit that is utilized in a variety of healthcare fields, including pharmacy and research. The inside of the unit is enclosed with a piece of glass and the ventilation makes the interior sterile. Additionally, PCOM’s equipment features an ultraviolet lamp that emits light at wavelengths between 200 to 400 nanometers, which kills bacteria and viruses by destroying the molecular bonds that hold their DNA together.
“The benefit of that is for UV germicidal irradiation — or UVGI,” Cadet said. “What that does, the UV light itself reaches the surface and can decontaminate.”
In theory, Northside Hospital Gwinnett would use this to decontaminate their N95 respirators for reuse. Cadet said the process has not been FDA approved, but there is research-based evidence that shows N95 respirators can be decontaminated and reused up to a certain amount.
The collaboration between the college and the hospital stemmed from a request from Mark Darrow, Director of Graduate Medical Education for Northside Hospital Gwinnett, made to Ben Robinson, Chief Program Development Officer for PCOM Georgia.
The decontamination hood is currently being utilized in Northside Gwinnett’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, where patients are monitored after coming out of anesthesia.
“We are extremely thankful for this generous donation,” Darrow said. “The overwhelming support we have received from many of our community's signature institutions, such as our long time partner in education PCOM Georgia, is greatly appreciated by our programs, and our entire hospital system.”
PCOM’s various departments have been purged for sanitation supplies. The PA Studies, Anatomy Lab, Simulation Center, Research and Physical Therapy Departments have all contributed to the cause in some way by providing wipes, gloves, masks, caps or some form of equipment. PCOM let go of any protective equipment that wasn’t being utilized to maintain the college’s cadaver program.
“At the end of the day, we could buy more stuff in the fall or whenever we come back,” Cadet said. “What we were not using now needed to go.”
While a few of the recipients of PPE are partners with PCOM, plenty of equipment has been divided out to agencies outside of the college’s sphere of cooperation. Cadet said equipment went to any agency or facility that connected with PCOM and articulated a need for donations.
PCOM staff and its students are finding more ways to provide ancillary support to doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight. PCOM students established a grocery delivery service called COVID Captains to help at-risk populations. A group of students called Medical Students for Masks established a drive for PPE and funds for Atlanta healthcare.
While healthcare workers are fighting the virus’ spread with an all-hands-on-deck mentality, it begs the question, what is a medical college or university’s role in the fight? Cadet believes the answer is multifaceted.
It starts with the immediate need for PPE. Schools that have it, so they need to find homes for it. Students are at home and off their clinical rotations, so they’re instead finding ways to connect supplies of PPE to the agencies that need them.
“Our role is to support our healthcare providers, as well as support our first responders and give what we can give, as well as educate,” Cadet said.
