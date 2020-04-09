North and central Georgia will be facing some dangerous conditions that raise the threat from fires on Friday.
The National Weather Service's Peachtree City office announced that it has issued a "Red Flag Warning" that will last from late morning until the evening Friday. Weather officials announced the warning will last from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
"What is a Red Flag Warning," National Weather Service officials said on their social media accounts. "It's issued when warm temperatures, very low humidity and gusty winds make for an increased fire danger risk, as any fires could spread rapidly."
The warning area stretches from the Tennessee-Georgia border to Americus and Vidalia and includes all of metro Atlanta.
