Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 9.10.16 AM.png

Jolene McGee, 37, will graduate from Georgia Gwinnett College with a degree in human services.

 Photo: Rod Reilly/GGC

Jolene McGee, 37, said going to college was something she always wanted, but life got in the way.

Thankfully, there were no permanent roadblocks, but enough obstacles to delay her education to the point in her life that she was 30 years old and the mother of four when she finally enrolled at Georgia Gwinnett College.