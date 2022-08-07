The two-year Ford ASSET program gives students hands-on experience as they will split their weeks with two days of classwork and three days of working — for pay — in one of the 15 Ford dealerships invested in the endeavor.
Students in the Ford ASSET program will find the same parts, tools and vehicles in their classrooms as they do on dealership service floors and will have access to Ford’s technical information systems and program-specific equipment.
“We are the only technical college in the state of Georgia to have any manufacturing programs, much less three,” said Jennifer Roberts, the school’s dean of public and professional services. “It’s a point of pride for Gwinnett Tech and it’s definitely a reflecting of the faculty and staff we have running the programs.
Photos: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Partnering dealerships have purchased six training vehicles — including the fully-electric Mustang Mach-3 and the venerable Ford F-150 pickup truck — for student training.
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Gwinnett Technical College President Glen Cannon speaks during a ceremony in April to announce the college's new Ford ASSET program.
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech
With the advent of the new Ford ASSET program, Gwinnett Technical College is moving to the front among the state’s tech institutions in the area of automotive technical training.
In April, Gwinnett Tech — which when it opened nearly 40 years ago made automobile service training one of its original programs of study — announced a partnership with the Ford Motor Company and local Ford and Lincoln dealers to bring the Ford ASSET (Automobile Student Service Education Training) program to the Lawrenceville campus this fall.
Gwinnett Tech already houses the MOPAR CAP (Career Automotive Placement) program, as well as a Mercedes-Benz service training program.
“And it’s definitely a huge sign of support from the college administration that they encourage us to seek out corporate partners, they provide financial support and resources because they know this is the way to get students and potential students in careers, and not just jobs. We’re helping them set up a career.”
The two-year Ford ASSET program gives students hands-on experience as they will split their weeks with two days of classwork and three days of working — for pay — in one of the 15 Ford dealerships invested in the endeavor. Students will find the same parts, tools and vehicles in their classrooms as they do on dealership service floors and will have access to Ford’s technical information systems and program-specific equipment.
In addition, the partnering dealerships have purchased six training vehicles — including the fully-electric Mustang Mach-3 and the venerable Ford F-150 pickup truck — for student training. Jeffrey Janes, program director for the Ford ASSET program, added that he recently spent a full day unloading $500,000 worth of Ford-funded tool boxes for use in the program and added the automotive titan was also picking up the tab for cabinetry and air conditioning in Gwinnett Tech’s shop.
Gwinnett Tech’s Ford ASSET program differs from other automobile training courses, Janes said, as students have the opportunity to almost immediately employ what they’ve learned in school at a dealership.
“Other Ford Asset programs do an 8/8 — eight weeks in school not working at all and then eight weeks just working without school,” said Janes, who has taught at Gwinnett Tech for four years. “The problem is I teach oil changes and you’re not employing that knowledge in the shop until two months down the road.
“With this program you can take what you learn that week and do it in the shop. It helps with retention, it helps with getting the jobs in and out with helps with paying our technicians’ flat rate.”
While students have the opportunity to make money while in the program, Janes pointed out that few of the first class of 20 will have little to nothing to pay for this specialized education. HOPE Scholarship funds are available, as are other grants, and some dealerships are guaranteeing tuition fees.
“Essentially, students won’t pay a dime for the program,” said Janes. “ I’ve got one dealer that said ‘Send me the name of the (student) I wrote a check for and I will write a check for every single semester,” and another dealer said ‘You pay half and I’ll pay half, and when they graduate I’ll give you a full set of tools.’ Dealers can get creative to help students with this.”
There will be 20 students in the first Ford ASSET cohort. Janes said he has a list of names at least that long for students who want to enroll in the program in 2023. He said student interest is coming from a lot of places, detailing two locales in particular.
“We’re maxed out,” he said. “I’ve started a list for the following August for that program now. We’re completely slammed-packed. Across the street from us is Maxwell (High School of Technology) with a strong automotive program…and I got bombarded with students wanting to take this program.
“Most of our students are coming from (Maxwell) or from a dealership. So they already have automotive exposure, which means less chance of them flaming out. I want to make sure students are interested and want this program.”
“It’s a good problem to have, but it’s hard to tell students that we don’t start again in August,” said Roberts of the interest in the program.
Janes said that Gwinnett Tech’s partnerships with Mercedes-Benz and MOPAR gave Ford confidence in bringing its program to Lawrenceville and Roberts said discussions to bring Ford to campus began years ago.
“Ford is a unique situation because it happened in the middle of COVID,” said Roberts. “We’ve actually been in talks with Ford for about four years, but the pandemic put that on the backburner. They had to shift their workforce needs and demands, and the state and the college had to do the same. It took a little longer than it typically does.”
As for future collaborations with global players, Roberts would only suggest there could be future developments of note.
“We are always looking to explore new partnerships and we are in talks with other manufacturers,” she said.
