It’s likely that Samantha Lim will be flying all over Tuscaloosa, Alabama, this fall. Or more specifically, it’s likely she’ll be flying all over Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The recent North Gwinnett graduate, who’s been a cheerleader since the sixth grade, survived and thrived during the arduous tryout process in mid-May and was selected to cheer on Alabama’s 25-member coed squad for the upcoming school year.
“I really didn’t think I was going to make it,” said Lim, who will cheer at Alabama football and basketball games and will also be on the school’s coed competition squad, which finished second in the nation this year. “I felt ready, but I got all nervous and worried and anxious before the tryout.
“There were at least 100 girls there and there were no guaranteed spots (for upperclassmen), so every spot was on the line. And there were so many talented people out there. When I found out I’d made the team, I was crying because I was so happy.”
Although Lim has been cheering for a number of years, she admitted that those early days were definitely difficult.
“It was rough,” she said. “At first, I was a base (cheerleader), but I wanted to be a flyer. It seemed like I was too small to be a base but too big to be a flyer. I wanted to fly and I just didn’t fit in. I loved the tumbling part but I really wanted to fly. So I took some classes and got experience and worked really hard to be a good flyer.”
Lim made North Gwinnett’s competition cheer squad as a freshman and this year was an integral part of the team that won the Class AAAAAAA state championship in March. It was just the second cheer title in school history and the first in 20 years for North Gwinnett.
“I tried basketball in the fourth grade but I was too short,” quipped Lim. “But I had a passion for cheer and I still have it. It was something I wanted to do, so I just kept working at it to get better.”
Recruited by both Alabama and Kentucky, Lim said she opted to wait until she found out if she made the team before registering at Alabama. The tryout day began at 8:30 a.m. and it wasn’t until about 15 hours later that Lim learned she’d made the squad.
“I visited Alabama and really loved the school,” said Lim. “Kentucky recruited me as well, but I really loved the people at Alabama and when I made the team, I knew where I was going.”
School begins at the Capstone in mid-August, and Lim – who plans to study pharmacy – said she’s been going back and forth between her home in Suwanee and Tuscaloosa to work on stunts and to get to know her teammates.
Lim was not a sideline cheerleader at North Gwinnett, but that is expected to change come Sept. 3 when the Crimson Tide hosts Utah State in their football season opener before an expected home crowd of more than 100,000.
“That is all I can think of these days,” she said. “Every once in a while, I’ll stop and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to be cheering at Bryant-Denny.’ I’m so excited – there are no words to describe how excited I am. It will be surreal for sure. I’m sure I’ll never forget my first game day.”
