Access to read the Gwinnett Daily Post print edition just got easier.
To continue to provide access to quality local journalism in Gwinnett County, The Gwinnett Daily Post recently upgraded its replica e-edition to a new platform.
The new platform will allow Daily Post subscribers to read the print edition using their personal computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile device.
Here are a some of the subscriber benefits to the new platform:
• Choose to read the news directly on the page or as a feed of news.
• Download and print pages to complete puzzles or share features.
• Enlarge the text of the articles.
• Sign up for emails that provide notification when a new e-edition is available.
Current paid, print subscribers will have free, unlimited access to the e-edition. If you’re not a current print subscriber, sign up at http://bit.ly/gdpsubscribe.
If you are a current subscriber, you can activate your free e-edition only subscription at http://bit.ly/gdpactivate. You just need your subscription account number from your statement and the last name on the account.
If you are outside the Daily Post’s delivery area or prefer to read the news online, we are now offering digital e-edition only subscriptions.
To subscribe to a digital subscription to the e-edition, go to http://bit.ly/gdpdigital.
Take a moment to sign up for e-mail delivery of the e-edition to your inbox on Wednesday and Sunday mornings. You can sign up at https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/newsletters.
For additional print subscription information or to subscribe by phone, call (770) 963-9205.
For additional information about digital e-edition only subscriptions, email access@gwinnettdailypost.com
Bookmark or favorite https://gwinnettdailypost.com/eedition to access the e-edition anytime.
