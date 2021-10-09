Shuttles are once again driving themselves up and down Technology Parkway in front of Peachtree Corners City Hall.
City officials formally announced this past week that a new collaboration between Beep, Local Motors, Navya and OVHcloud has resulted in new autonomous vehicles being tested out at Peachtree Corners' Curiosity Lab.
"Welcome to Peachtree Corners, where we listen to our partners and we go do things," Mayor Mike Mason said.
This is the second time Curiosity Lab has hosted testing for autonomous shuttles. The lab previously hosted testing for Local Motors' Olli first generation shuttles for several months when it first opened in 2019.
Beep and OVHcloud are working with Local Motors' second generation autonomous shuttles as well as Navya's shuttles.
"We are going to be the first location where autonomous shuttles from two different OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are going to interact on the same public roadway doing connected vehicle testing and other things over a 5G wireless network," Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson said.
The shuttles, which can seat eight people, will operate daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the city's Technology Parkway-Curiosity Lab test track route with stops at Hampton Inn, City Hall, City Hall (South), Technology Parkway (South), Innovation Center, Research Drive and Anderby Brewing.
For Beep, company CEO Joe Moye saw a major attraction in the chance to be a partnership at Curiosity Lab for one simple reason: Beep is based in metro Atlanta and the lab gave the company a chance to try out the technology in its own back yard. Another benefit, he said, is that Curiosity Lab's setup allows Beep to do tests with the cloud providers, carriers and different sensors.
"What's unique about what we're doing here at the Curiosity Lab is it's not just about the testing out the vehicles, it's about testing out anything that's going to interface with these vehicles," Moye said.
Beep commissions the shuttles, maintains them and operates them. The shuttle providers provide the vehicles and the autonomous drive systems, which Moye called "the brains" of the shuttles.
"If you kind of picture when you bring one of these vehicles into an area like this, the first thing you have to do is map the route," Moye said. "These are fixed route scenarios so we go and literally take a three-dimensional map and then ultimately we have to program in the intelligence so that it knows if it's approaching an intersection, a crosswalk. The vehicles acts differently if it approaches a cross walk, The (sensor) aperture will expand so it can see if somebody is standing on a curb versus how it would normally react on a roadway.
"So, you literally go through a process of commissioning the vehicle to ultimately operate on the routes. We then have a command center, which is based in Orlando, Fla., which oversees everything going on in the vehicles, so we monitor all video, telemetry data, performance data to insure the health of the vehicle as it's operating out there."
Meanwhile, OVHcloud will be the provide the cloud data collection. OVHcloud North America General Manager Jeffrey Gregor said the cloud gives the shuttles a place to store data collected along their routes so they can be reviewed later by Beep employees.
That data could include information about the topography of the area along the routes or other data that the shuttle operators decide they may need.
"In this specific example, the autonomous vehicle is going to go around (and) it's going to have all of these sensors and the ability to compute and make decisions right on board, as they say at the edge," Gregor said.
"But, further analysis and machine learning and different things will take place afterwards and in the cloud."
All of that data collection requires internet access to be transmitted from the vehicle. That is where Curiosity Lab's partnership with T-Mobile to provide high speed 5G internet access comes into play. T-Mobile for Government Vice-President Dave Bezzant said faster internet speeds can help with items needed by the shuttles, such as global positioning.
"When you think about it, when we all got wifi originally, it was a great thing, and then you needed faster wifi because you started to download videos and you started to stream and you started to game and all that changed," Bezzant said. "What was changing in your normal wifi in a fixed environment was the download speeds. The download speeds gave you greater and greater capabilities.
"5G is hyper advancing your download speeds, but it's doing it in a mobile environment."
The new collaboration has attracted the attention of the largest transit system in metro Atlanta.
Although MARTA has no role in the shuttle testing, the transit agency's CEO, Jeffrey Parker, attended the unveiling this past week to get a first-hand look at how the partnership is going.
Parker said MARTA is highly interested in new technologies that can get people around. He also sees autonomous shuttles as one way to help solve some of the regions transportation issues, particularly in helping people who do not live within walking distance of bus and train stations have access to them.
"We recognize that there's a lot of benefits," Parker said. "First and foremost, safety is part of that — making sure that the technology that's deployed on these buses can be deployed not only on autonomous vehicles, but also on larger transit vehicles that we know will probably continue for years to be driven by a bus operator."
"But, we also see this as a way of providing better first and last mile connectivity and more on demand service in areas that aren't as dense, but are important. We recognize that equity is a big issue and that technology like this can help us provide more equitable service across the MARTA jurisdictions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.