Gwinnettians who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and who are looking for new jobs will have more than 5,000 of them to apply for this week.
Gwinnett Cares announced it will hold a drive-thru job fair, with more than 50 employers participating, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. Organizers said the thousands of available positions being filled at the fair include full-time, part-time and temporary-to-permanent jobs with salaries ranging from $14 per hour to more than $100,000 per year.
“This is a golden opportunity for those in our community that are unemployed," Gwinnett Cares spokeswoman Paige Havens said. "As stimulus relief dollars and separation packages time-out, more and more people are on the open job market. On the flip side, as more and more businesses are gearing back up, employment opportunities abound. There are literally thousands of jobs available in Gwinnett County right now. We are excited to offer this opportunity for employers and job seekers to connect to help everyone in Gwinnett get back to work.”
Gwinnett Cares' Workforce Development COVID Response Team is working with the Goodwill of North Georgia to host the event. The drive-thru format is intended to keep job seekers safe from the threat of the ongoing pandemic while also allowing them opportunities to talk to employers.
“Drivers will not get out of their car and everything is spaced to allow for ample social distancing," Havens said. "Traffic will flow so the employers will be located on the driver’s side of the car, allowing for personal introductions and easy conversation. The open-air environment in the parking deck allows for a constant flow of fresh air, while also providing protection from the elements in the event of inclement weather. Everyone is strongly encouraged to mask up and the online application system minimizes the need for documents to be passed back and forth.”
Job seekers will remain in their cars throughout their time at the event. They are being directed to enter the Infinite Energy Center campus from the entrance on Sugarloaf Parkway that is closest to Satellite Boulevard, and they will then be directed into a parking deck entrance, and employers and job seekers will be given some "introductory facetime" and swap names. Employers are expected to follow up with job seekers afterward about next steps.
The employers are being asked to clearly mark the positions they have available so job seekers can stop at the ones they want and move past the ones they are not looking for.
"The traffic will flow slowly but steadily," Gwinnett Cares said in an announcement about the job fair. "Organizers ask for patience."
Job seekers are being asked to create accounts on CareerConnector.org, with Pleasant Hill Career Center selected as their location, before the job fair. Creating an account online beforehand will allow them to upload their resumes, direct contact information and other credentials so the employers can quickly access the information after the event.
The job seekers can call 770-564-2447 for assistance with setting up online accounts.
Beyond setting up online accounts, the job seekers are being asked to dress professionally and bring a handful of printed out copies of their resumes. Gwinnett Cares said multi-lingual candidates might consider bring someone with them who can help with translation assistance, although employers are being encouraged to provide translators as well.
There is a running list of employers scheduled to participate in the job fair, as well as employment positions, available at GwinnettCares.org. The Infinite Energy Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway.
