Like many high school seniors, Skylar Hughes’ plate is full just about every day.
In addition to maintaining a 4.1 grade-point average at Grayson High School, Hughes has two part-time jobs and an internship at the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary. She also has a considerable community service background, most notably with the DoSomething Club, which facilitates community-wide initiatives regarding mental health awareness and Black Lives Matter issues.
Suffice it to say, when nighttime rolls around, Hughes generally has no trouble getting to sleep. But on a recent Friday night, she found herself wide awake for long stretches as she had received an online notice about the status of her application to Duke University and wanted to wait until Saturday morning, so she could share the news with her late mother, Rasheda Hughes, who died in 2016.
“(The notice) came out at 7 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 18) and when it first came out I was very nervous,” said Hughes. 17, who for years had dreamed of attending Duke. “I have Duke posters in my room and Duke memorabilia and I’ve toured the campus, so it’s my dream school.
“I work two jobs, so when I came home from my second job it was like 2 a.m. and usually I fall straight asleep because I’m so tired, but that night I may have gotten three hours sleep. When I finally did fall asleep I had a dream about being accepted or being rejected.”
Early the next morning, Hughes went to Gwinnett Memorial Cemetery with her father, James Hughes, to open the email that she had been waiting for, in the presence of her mother.
“I was very nervous when I opened it and I knew I wanted to open it with my mom at my mom’s grave,” said Hughes. “But at 7 p.m. (Friday), it was pitch-black outside, so I decided to wait until the next morning and we got up early and drove down there and even then it took me another 10 minutes to click the button, because I was so nervous.”
“She waited until Saturday so she could open it at her mother’s gravesite,” said Hughes’ cousin, Laniece Blackmon. “Of course, she was so anxious because she’s wanted to go to Duke forever and she was freaking out. There were a lot of Kumbaya moments.”
In a well-circulated social media video, Hughes opened the email and learned that she had been accepted to Duke, where she plans to major in marine science and conservation.
“It was a dream come true,” she said. “I knew my mother wasn’t going to see me in my wedding dress and she wasn’t going to see me at homecoming or when I graduated eighth grade. She couldn’t come to my (ballet) performances or anything like that. It was really nice to be able to share a moment with her there.
“It was difficult because I knew she was going to miss out on so many parts of my life and I knew she’d hate that. I could be mobile with this, so I took my computer to the cemetery.”
Hughes’ plan to finance a Duke education (tuition hovers at about $80,000 per year) includes applying for nearly two dozen scholarships, but her fortunes improved considerably when family members established a GoFundMe page to lend a helping hand.
“We decided we wanted to start a GoFundMe and we talked to our uncle James for his blessing and he said go right ahead,” said Blackmon, who teamed up with her sister Ja’Nique Blocker to set up the fundraiser for their younger cousin. “We never imagined anyone would reach out. We just figured, ‘Hey, let’s go for it.’”
In the first three days of the GoFundMe campaign, more than $18,000 had been pledged from some 2,000 donors.
“I’m so appreciative of that,” said Hughes, who plans to minor in public policy or environmental studies and policy. “I looked at videos and there were so many nice comments that I was overwhelmed. People were so kind and positive and supportive. I don’t have the vocabulary to express how grateful I am.”
“Surprisingly, it’s taken off on via social media, where everyone saw her video,” said Blackmon. “I think it started with Duke posting the video in their Instagram story. Over the course of the past three days, she gained 300 followers on Instagram and she was also leveraging things like TikTok and Facebook to get the video out there, and we wanted to help in any way we could. It’s been folks across all the social media platforms seeing the video and sending $5 her and $10 there.”
Although well aware the Duke decision could have gone another way, Hughes said she held off on applying to other universities in order to seek an early decision from the school. But she didn’t want to forward any applications anywhere else until she knew Duke was out of the picture.
“I have Duke posters in my room and Duke memorabilia and I’ve toured the campus, so it’s my dream school,” said Hughes, who last year was picked to participate in Duke’s Marine Science Field of Studies program in the Gulf of Mexico. “…I was going to apply to 20 schools but I didn’t want to waste a lot of money on applications. So I decided to wait and I was so nervous because I knew if I got deferred I’d have to spend all Christmas break re-writing my personal essay.”
“I think she was more into marine biology and then she started researching marine biology programs and that’s when her eyes went straight to Duke,” said Blackmon. “Duke was her one and only. She applied for early admission and she wanted to wait and see what happened before she applied anywhere else.
“She knew she’d hear back in December and she knew she’d have enough time to apply to other schools. But Duke was definitely her priority.”
For more information on the GoFundMe page for Skylar Hughes, visit www.gofundme.com/f/skylar-hughes-journey-to-duke-university?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_lywk+skylar-hughes-journey-to-duke-university.
