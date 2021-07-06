A Washington D.C.-based developer recently began construction on a 180-unit residential community near the Mall of Georgia in Buford that will cater to people who are 55 or older.
Capitol Seniors Housing announced it has broken ground on The Outlook at the Exchange. The 200,000-square-foot, four-story upscale "active adult" residential community is being built at The Exchange at Gwinnett development at the Interstate 85 and Buford Drive interchange.
“The Exchange at Gwinnett is a significant mixed-use development serving the greater Atlanta metro area and we are excited for construction to be underway on our latest community,” said Michael Hartman, who is Capitol Seniors Housing Principal for Active Living.
Once it is fully built out, The Exchange at Gwinnett will have entertainment options, a hotel, a food hall, 1,000 luxury apartments, several restaurants, outdoor green spaces and service-oriented businesses in addition to The Outlook at the Exchange.
The sprawling mixed-use development is already home to a Topgolf, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, Rooms To Go, a handful of restaurants and service-oriented businesses that have already opened their doors. A Sprouts grocery store is set to open at the development in early August.
“Mixed-use developments are in high demand and allow residents to live within walking distance to everything they need, whether it’s dining, shopping or entertainment," Hartman said. "The Outlook at the Exchange’s location is a great fit for our active 55-plus residents who want to downsize, socialize with like-minded neighbors, and enjoy resort-style amenities and activities.”
Capitol Seniors Housing said The Outlook at the Exchange, which is expected to open late next year, will offer one and two-bedroom apartments. The residential community was designed by Element Architects and Core Construction is the general contractor handling the construction.
The developer said in an announcement that the new community will have resort-inspired high-end amenities and an "award-winning" residential life program.
"As Capitol Seniors Housing’s latest development, the senior living community has been designed to redefine upscale living expectations for Gwinnett County’s active, independent adults ages 55 and up," the company said in its announcement.
"Residents who will be attracted to The Outlook at the Exchange are those looking to shed the burdens of traditional home ownership in favor of a hassle- and maintenance-free lifestyle, where the community’s experienced and friendly staff is always on call."
