Nine seniors from Gwinnett County Public Schools have been awarded four-year, full-tuition scholarships by the Posse Foundation.
Founded in 1989, Posse identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams— Posses — of 10 students.
Posse partner colleges and universities award Posse Scholars four-year, full-tuition leadership scholarships. Those scholars go on to graduate at a rate of 90% and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
Through its traditional program, Posse recruits cohorts of students in Atlanta, the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, and Washington, D.C. Posse also recruits geographically diverse cohorts through its Virtual Program in Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Memphis, Newark, Philadelphia, Phoenix and select cities in Indiana, Minnesota, and Virginia.
Posse is partnered with more than 60 of the best colleges and universities in the nation. Bard College, Boston University, Brandeis University, The College of Wooster, and The George Washington University host posse cohorts from the Atlanta Posse Chapter.
