Nine seniors from Gwinnett County Public Schools have been awarded four-year, full-tuition scholarships by the Posse Foundation.

Founded in 1989, Posse identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams— Posses — of 10 students.

