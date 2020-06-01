Carol Myer, an 89-year-old resident at Village Park Senior Living in Peachtree Corners, is using her time at home to sew masks for the staff in her community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, she's sewn 132 masks of all different colors and prints, something Executive Director D.K. Carter said everyone in the community thinks is lovely.
Myer celebrated her 89th birthday this past week, and said she's been sewing since she was 12 years old. She recently picked up quilting as a hobby.
Although Myer had never sewn a mask before, she had a lot of scrap pieces of material from quilting and decided she could put them to use during this time. She made a sample and proposed the idea to the staff at the senior living community a few weeks ago.
"They came back and asked how much they were going to be," Myer said. "I laughed and said, 'No, this is strictly volunteer. It's a fun project and I want to help however I can.'"
Myer sews Monday through Friday and makes about six to 12 masks per day. When her family found out what she was doing for her senior living community, her daughter sent her three bags of fabric and her daughter's friend sent her two more big bags.
Myer laughed and said she has enough fabric to keep sewing for quite some time, something she plans to continue to do.
"The staff keeps telling me they use them and need them, so I’m more than happy to keep sewing for them," Myer said. "And Village Park sent me a fruit tree and a big 'Thank You' balloon, which was a big surprise to me. I wasn’t expecting anything. This is strictly volunteer, but it was nice to be remembered."
Myer and her husband have been living at Village Park for two years. When she's not sewing masks for the staff, she's sewing some for her family and friends, bringing the number of masks she's sewn closer to 150.
Other times, she's simply working on other small projects to light up her home.
"It’s just in me," Myer said. "I started with small little projects when I was young, and then I had my children so I started sewing for them and making curtains and covers and pillows and whatever for the home. Then a few years ago I got into quilting. I also like to sew for gifts and that sort of thing. It’s just something I enjoy. It’s part of my life."
