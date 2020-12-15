Jan Bolton, a 53-year-old Sugar Hill resident, knew four years were going to pass one way or another, so she thought, "Why not have something at the end of those four years that can make my life better? And with that I knew I wanted to finish."
On Dec. 10, surrounded by her husband of 26 years, daughter, and two sons and their families, Bolton watched as her name was called during a virtual graduation ceremony at Georgia Gwinnett College.
Bolton is now the first person in her family to obtain a college degree, and with honors to top it off. More specifically, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a specialization in child development. She doesn’t have a job lined up yet, but she hopes to find one she’s passionate about where she can help others, as that has always been her natural inclination.
In 2016, Bolton said her family went through some tough times, starting with the loss of a close friend, the loss of her mother and then the loss of her husband’s job. That triggered a recurring thought — to go back to school so that she could have a better earning potential. But she didn’t tell anyone about the idea.
"That same weekend," Bolton said, "my sister and I went away together and she said, ‘I really have been thinking about something I want to talk to you about.’ … My sister and I are really close and so I was like, ‘Well, what is it?’ She said, ‘Have you thought about going back to school?’ That for me was just confirmation that this was really something I should do."
Her entire family was supportive from the start, especially her husband, who previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard. The couple, Bolton said, completed three deployments together, each one lasting a year to a year-and-a-half long before he retired.
"He said, ‘It’s your turn. You’ve supported me in every mission and deployment I had to go on so I’m all for it. If this is something you want to do, then let’s do it.’ So that was my motivation to really go do this thing. You’re never too old to learn is what I learned," Bolton said, laughing.
Her husband, Mark Bolton, said they all had to pitch in while remaining focused on the goal, which was for Jan Bolton to earn her degree. At the time that she started school, their four kids were grown up. The younger two were in high school and middle school. Their youngest is now in high school, which is why she couldn’t attend Jan Bolton's virtual graduation ceremony on Thursday.
A few days before her graduation, Mark Bolton said he was still waiting on someone to pinch him, as he couldn’t believe the day had finally come. He described the whole experience as "surreal."
"I’m just so proud of her. She’s just an inspiration to all of our kids, especially when our kids say they can’t do something. And she’s a great lady. I’ve been married to her for 26 years, and I’m going to stick with this one. She’s a good one," Mark Bolton joked.
Growing up, Jan Bolton said her parents were not financially able to send her to college and they didn’t know how to either. They were both kids from the Great Depression Era, so the thought of going to school, much less sending a child to school, never occurred to them, she said. But she always knew she wanted a college education.
Previously, she worked as a preschool teacher for 15 years. She continued to teach and go to school for two years while at GGC. She said her days would start at 7 a.m. after dropping off the kids at school, then she would go to work, prepare her classroom, leave by 1:30 p.m. to be at school by 2 p.m., and come home at 6 or 7 p.m.
"My kids sacrificed just like I did. I knew from day one that in order to get the very best experience you need to be on campus. And when I was on campus and doing school I was all in and then when I was at home I was all in at home with my family and what was going on there," Jan Bolton said.
"That meant missed chorus performances and dance recitals and dinners for special occasions or special accomplishments because I had class. That was hard. It set a really high example for them. That makes them even more driven to accomplish their own academic goals."
Her older sister, Lynda Mills, was also always present when Jan Bolton got discouraged to remind her that "Yes, you can."
"Needless to say, as her older sister I’m very proud of her!" Mills said. "I think some folk would feel encouraged and inspired by her tenacity."
Of course, Jan Bolton still says it is never too late to go back to school. She added that people have a large capacity for learning well into their late 60’s or early 70’s.
"I feel amazing," she said. "I’m very proud of myself, and that’s a lot for me to say because I’m pretty modest. I’ve learned that’s just part of my personality. … But I’ve worked very, very hard for this and I’m proud that I saw it through even in the moments that were very tough which I think every college student goes through at some point."
