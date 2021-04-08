Although the Hayes family has seen radical change in the automobile industry over the past 50 years, one thing remains the same when it comes to the way they conduct their business.
“Customer service is the key,” said Dusty Hayes, part of the third generation of the family of the Hayes Automotive Group, which began in March 1971 when his grandfather Donald and great uncle A.D. opened their first dealership in Lawrenceville.
“Before the first dealership, the family had a service station, a 10- or 15-bay station near Emory University. They built the business on treating customers right – ‘treat customers like family’ was the culture they wanted to create.”
From that first Chrysler-Dodge-Plymouth dealership in Gwinnett County, the family business has grown to include Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Gainesville, Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Baldwin and Hayes Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac in Baldwin. The business has also grown to include four generations of the Hayes family.
“We’ve been blessed,” said Ted Hayes, Dusty’s father and part of the second generation of the business, along with Tim, Terry and Mike (now retired). “The Lord has been good to us and we have a great dynamic amongst the family. Most family businesses don’t make it past the third generation. This part of the ‘we’ feels very fortunate that we’ve been able to get along as long as we have and have continued to strengthen the business.”
Ted and Dusty operate the Lawrenceville store, with the elder Hayes serving as dealer principal and the younger Hayes managing sales and operations.
Along with Dusty, Chad and Matt represent the third generation in the business. Tim and Chad are at the Gainesville store and Terry and Matt oversee the Baldwin operations. Dusty said Matt’s son works part-time in Baldwin, representing the fourth generation.
Dusty, who joined the family business on a full-time basis in 2003, said the biggest difference in today’s industry, as compared to when his grandfather Donald and great uncle A.D (who died in 2009) were just getting started, is – not surprisingly – technology.
“The ability to provide transparency and better customer service through the use of the internet and technology would probably be the biggest difference,” Dusty Hayes said. “Even five years ago, you’d wake up on a Saturday and go to five or six dealerships to figure out what you wanted to buy. Now you can hop online and do all your research and figure out where you want to go and where the best deal is and you get in your car and go straight there.
“Most people, because the internet is right there at their fingertips, do their process of elimination before they ever leave the house. You can be watching a Braves game sitting on the couch and shop for a car at the same time. It’s a pretty good deal. It makes the customer service part that much more important.”
When asked his thoughts on the success the dealerships have enjoyed, Ted stressed the importance of hard work and inclusiveness, which he said were values prized by his grandfather C. A. Hayes, who originally opened the service station in Decatur.
“It was how we were raised and our family values,” Ted Hayes said. “A lot of times my grandfather doesn’t get acknowledged, but he instilled the importance of family to my uncle and my dad, and a work ethic was instilled in us. We come to work every day to build the team.
“My dad will tell you – the way you make a strong team is by having good team members. Me and you can only do so much in eight or 10 hours a day. We believe in the concept of treating employees as family … We try to have that family environment.”
The family is in good shape to continue its automotive legacy for years to come, and the Hayes Automotive Group door is certainly open for the coming generations.
“I don’t think that’s anybody’s expectation in the third generation that we’re going to require or demand it,” Dusty Hayes said. “If (future generations) want to come into the business, we’ll provide them the opportunity, but we’re going to do the same thing our dads did and that is when Matt, Chad and I were growing up, our dads had us work in every department and learn every job along the way so that we understood the nuts and bolts of the dealership. If the next generation comes along and wants to be part of the business, we’ll instill the same values in them.”
“If the younger generation wants to do it, we’ll be right here with them, like our parents were,” Ted Hayes added.
For more information, visit www.hayeschryslerlawrenceville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.