43-year-old Lawrenceville man last seen in December still missing

Gwinnett County police are still searching for a 43-year-old Lawrenceville man who was last seen in December.
Logan McCaskill Jr.'s family has not heard from him and are asking the public for help in locating him and verifying his safety.
On Dec. 30, McCaskill Jr. traveled with his father from Yemassee, S.C., to make deliveries for the Allied Moving Company, located at 750 Progress Industrial Blvd. in Lawrenceville.
When McCaskill and his father arrived to the business, McCaskill’s father went inside to pick up paperwork, but when he returned to the truck McCaskill was gone.
McCaskill is said to not be familiar with the area and it is unknown whether he left on foot or in a vehicle. According to police, McCaskill has several medical conditions that require him to take medication daily. McCaskill left his medication, wallet and phone in the truck.
He is approximately 5 foot 8 inches and 185 pounds. He has a short afro and goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray Allied Moving sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 19-120520.
