The Georgia Department of Education recently named 30 Gwinnett County Public Schools students as 2021 Georgia Scholars.
A total of 323 graduating seniors from schools across Georgia earned that honor this year. The program identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life.
It is coordinated by the Georgia Department of Education’s Excellence Recognition Office and through local coordinators in each public school system and in private schools throughout the state. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.
Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and in the home. Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; performed excellently in all courses; successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and have assumed roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
